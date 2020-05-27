Menu
Subscribe
Login
News

WA truckie denies manslaughter charge

27th May 2020 8:56 AM

A truck driver has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over a Perth highway crash that killed a mother-of-three.

David Lawrence West, 47, allegedly ran a red light and struck 55-year-old Moira Dunstall's car with his prime mover, which was towing a trailer, on Tonkin Highway in Forrestdale in April last year.

He was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death, but the offence was upgraded to manslaughter.

West faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday and will make his first appearance in the Western Australian Supreme Court on June 29.

Originally published as WA truckie denies manslaughter charge

crime fatal crash motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Shane’s nickname sticks like glue

        Shane’s nickname sticks like glue

        News KIWI Shane Colletts is based in Townsville and drives a Kenworth T408 for giant company Mendi.

        Major players united in help for truckies mental health

        Major players united in help for truckies mental health

        News We are about to get our industry-specific mental health foundation

        Peak body calls for more understanding as roads congest

        Peak body calls for more understanding as roads congest

        News ARTIO NSW has a timely message for truckies on Sydney roads.

        Busy border city workshop creates 20 new jobs with expansion

        Busy border city workshop creates 20 new jobs with expansion

        News Border Crane Consultants’ new $3.8m Wodonga HQ opens up opportunities.