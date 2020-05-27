A truck driver has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over a Perth highway crash that killed a mother-of-three.

David Lawrence West, 47, allegedly ran a red light and struck 55-year-old Moira Dunstall's car with his prime mover, which was towing a trailer, on Tonkin Highway in Forrestdale in April last year.

He was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death, but the offence was upgraded to manslaughter.

West faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday and will make his first appearance in the Western Australian Supreme Court on June 29.

Originally published as WA truckie denies manslaughter charge