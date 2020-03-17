WA transport boss calls for calm around virus response

CALL FOR CALM: Cam Dumesny, chief executive of the Western Roads Federation, said the transport and logistics industry needs to be at the forefront of all discussions.

WESTERN Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny said the medical profession has gone too far with its plea today to lock down the WA border in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the Combined Medical Leads Advisory Group, which issued an open letter asking the premier to take the drastic action, clearly hasn't considered all the ramifications.

"It's time for them [the medical profession] to take a deep breath, and start talking to the transport and logistics industry," Mr Dumesny told Big Rigs between closed-door meetings on the crisis.

"This isn't just a medical problem, it's a supply and distribution of how we're going to feed and sustain people."

Mr Dumesny said Perth is the DC for the whole state and if that is closed off, the regions will suffer.

"It's time to approach this rationally, not with emotive, knee jerk responses."

In a statement released earlier today to WRF members, Mr Dumesny reiterated that the COVID response is not just a public health issue, but a supply and distribution one.

"And that puts our WA and NT transport and logistics industry at the very heart of the issue," he said.

Below Mr Dumesny highlights some of the COVID-19 related issues that the peak WA and NT transport associations are focused on:

Industrial Relations and Employment Matters

Working in-conjunction with our National Transport Industry Employers Group -ARTIO on addressing a rapidly growing range of Industrial Relations questions. Members will be separately updated on a range of matters.

Short Term Business Package Relief

Identifying what short term business relief measures could be put in place by the State and Federal Governments. Note whilst the Federal Stimulus was welcomed items such as tax write offs for investments are recovery phase initiatives, what is needed now is short term relief. Similarly the announcements yesterday by the WA State Government are welcomed, but the measures do not assist many small business owners who are the majority of the WA transport industry. WRF are working with State and Federal politicians on short term relief matters.

Driver Health and Welfare

The protection of driver's health and wellbeing must remain paramount. We are working with a number of State Government Agencies on how we protect drivers from home delivery to long haul. Issues are emerging daily including very specifically WA and NT related issues.

Short Term Re-Deployment of Subbies

A number of port carriers and some other segments of the industry have stopped using Subbies due to COVID related issues. To assist we are connecting them with other members in segments of transport where there is a short term need. We do need to ensure that we protect our professional subbies, they will be needed when the upswing happens.

Removing Productivity Bottlenecks

Identifying and removing productivity bottle necks in the industry must be addressed. The increasing focus on transport and logistics is a perfect time to get these often ridiculous productivity barriers removed, from soft curfews in local government areas to combination restrictions on major routes.

Government Agency Planning

We are heavily involved in a range of State and Federal Government Agency planning scenarios.

WA Industry Update

We are organising to have a meeting of all WA business groups with a transport component to brief them on what is happening and to discuss potential issues.

Nationally

We are receiving an increasing number of direct calls from National Agencies wanting information on the WA and NT situation. To overcome this WRF and NTRTA are working together to ensure a co-ordinated response to National Agencies and Departments.

State Transport Associations. We are actively working with our other State Transport Associations to share information and resources.

"NT Road Transport Association and WRF are working together this week in Perth to help share the workload as between us we cover over 50% of the continent, with some of most remote cities and communities," added Mr Dumesny.