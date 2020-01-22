WA towns get green light to trial 40km/h speed limit

GO SLOW: Local MP Mick Murray, second from left, is joined by Road Safety Minister Michelle Roberts and other supporters for the announcement.

TRUCKIES must crawl through the main streets of four South-West towns in WA at 40km/h from February 1 under a new trial that aims to improve driver and pedestrian safety.

The new speed limit through Boyanup, Donnybrook, Balingup and Bridgetown follows meetings held last year by the Minister for Road Safety and local MP Mick Murray with local councils, to discuss the conflict between pedestrians and vehicles in these town centres.

The introduction of the lower speed zone for all motorists along these main street sections of the South Western Highway will help manage this risk, said supporters of the change.

"Members of the community have contacted me countless times in recent years to raise concerns about the increased truck movements through their towns and to ask for the speed limit to be lowered," said Mr Murray, the Labor member for Collie-Preston.

"This is a great result which will make these South-West towns safer and has come about through different communities and councils presenting a unified front to reach a common goal."

The trial, which is scheduled to finish in May, will be overseen by technical working group, chaired by Mr Murray. The group will include representatives from local governments, Main Roads Western Australia and the Road Safety Commission.

Big Rigs has asked Main Roads Western Australia for more information on just who will police the new speed limit and what the penalties are for anyone caught going faster.