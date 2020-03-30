WA takes lockdowns further with travel bans between regions

The regions of Western Australia to be locked down on Tuesday, March 31.

THE states might already be locked down, but more areas of Australia are beginning to be added to the list.

Tomorrow, the Western Australian government will implement travel bans between the nine regions plus Perth.

Those regions are the Kimberly, the Pilbara, Gascoyne, the Mid-West, Goldfields-Esperence, the Wheatbelt, Peel, the South West, Great Southern and Perth.

Western Roads Federation chief executive officer Cam Dumesny clarified the rules in an email to members last night.

"If you have an employee in one region who travels to work in another, you will need to provide supporting documentation," he said.

"Do not lie, the fines are massive."

He said the new measures had only just been announced and the form of the documentation was still being determined.

Mr Dumesny said they were still holding the line that "all freight was essential" but the blunt reality was that it would only take one rogue operator doing something wrong "for our argument to come under serious challenge".

He said during teleconferences regarding compliance with the Government over the weekend, of particular concern was that the police would not have the resources to enforce the regional blockades so other methods of enforcement were being discussed.