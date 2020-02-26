WA peak body issues weather alert to transport operators

MORE FLOODING POSSIBLE: A truck drives down Roebuck Highway in Broome, WA, after the Kimberley was battered by a super storm with 98km/h winds and 400mm of rain fall in a single day in 2018. Source: James Weeding/Facebook

THE Western Roads Federation wants operators to know there is the potential for ex-Tropical Cyclone Esther to cross into Western Australia from today in the East Kimberley region.

It may bring heavy rainfall and high winds as it makes its way to West Kimberley by Saturday, causing flooding to the Kimberley and northern Pilbara roads networks, and isolation of communities due to flooding on secondary roads and damage from wind impacts, warns the WRF.

In a joint statement, the WRF and the NT Road Transport Association, also asked operators to be aware that tropical cyclones, once downgraded to a low by the Bureau of Meteorology, are no longer tracked.

Therefore, as the ex-TC is coming from the NT as a tropical low, it is not being tracked on BOM websites, nor appearing on the cyclone warnings.

“Transport operators should monitor bureau meteorology radars to follow the low. And check all road reports available on NT Road Transport Association and Main Roads WA travel map.”

Roads of particular concern will be the Great Northern, Buntine, Duncan and Victoria Highways. Plus all unsealed roads including the Tanami as well as the unsealed sections of the Buntine and Duncan Highways.

Both associations advise members to plan for the weather event and to take appropriate actions.

The statement also noted that TC Ferdinand is tracking away to the southwest off the NW coast and current advice is that it not expected to impact WA.