WA peak body answers your most common border questions

BEAT THE QUEUES: WA has streamlined the processes to keep freight flowing at the state borders.

The hard-working crew at Freight and Logistics Council of WA has answered the most common questions that truckies and operators are asking before they cross state lines.

Is the Good to Go app compulsory?

The G2G app is not compulsory. Exempt travellers can also use paper-based forms. Complete the paper-based exemption application form prior to travel and submit to WAEntryRequest@police.wa.gov.au with supporting documentation.

What supporting documentation do I need?

For the paper-based exemption, drivers must have the following documentation:

• FLCWA Industry Checklist for Covid-19

• FLCWA Declaration for Covid-19 Equipment Relocation

We are sending a road train to Broome and we would normally send the offsider by air to meet the truck, can this still happen?

Yes. However, given Broome is a Biosecurity area, the process for entry into designated biosecurity areas needs to be followed.

Removalists can't be 1.5m apart for most two-man lifts, such as carrying a chest of drawers or negotiating a fridge move. Can this still occur?

Yes.

Do two-man teams need to have extra PPE (i.e masks?)

No. Where a mechanic, tyre fitter or tow truck is required to travel out to a heavy vehicle that is broken down.

What travel authority is needed should they need to travel across WA regions?

There are two ways you can apply for approval to travel. Use the G2G PASS app to apply for approval to travel, and receive proof of your exemption prior to travel. Visit the G2G PASS website or complete the paper-based exemption application form prior to travel and submit to WAEntryRequest@police.wa.gov.au with supporting documentation.

What travel authority is needed should they need to travel across the border into SA or NT?

For entry back into WA Interstate travel requirements need to be met. For travel into the NT and SA see the following documents:

https://www.police.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0004/879106/CrossBorder-Travel-Direction-2020.pdf

https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/community-advice/border-controls

If circumstances dictate, can the driver return as a passenger with the mechanic or tow truck operator?

Yes

Will they be required to self-isolate on return?

Depending on their circumstances, they may be required to abide to conditions which may include self-isolation. Refer to the EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ACT 2005 (WA) Sections 61, 67, 70 and 72A QUARANTINE (CLOSING THE BORDER) DIRECTIONS specifically: 4. A person must not enter Western Australia unless the person is an exempt traveller. 5. A person who is an exempt traveller must not enter Western Australia if the person: (a) has symptoms; or (b) has received oral or written notice from a responsible officer that the person is a close contact; or (c) is awaiting a test result after having been tested; or (d) has received a positive test and has not received a certificate from a medical practitioner or a responsible officer certifying that the person has recovered from COVID-19 within the meaning of the COVID-19 Series of National Guidelines.

The movement of Over Size Over Mass loads are a critical to the on-going support of our mining, resource, infrastructure and even power generation within WA.

Are there any special provisions required?

No, the requirements are the same as all other freight.

Are escort wardens and escort pilots required to support a load movement, included in the exempt traveller status given to freight movements?

Yes

Do escort wardens or pilots need special forms when returning after a load has been dropped? Often once unloaded these escorts are no longer required so they travel ahead separately from the unloaded prime mover.

No. When applying for exemption e.g. G2G, reasons for movement need to be stated.

Do they need to self-isolate on return?

No, other than if they are returning to Biosecurity Areas and/or Aboriginal Communities https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/department-of-the-premier-and-cabinet/covid-19- coronavirus-travel-restrictions-within-the-kimberley-region

Transfer between driving tasks can be directed in order to give drivers a break or to redirect a driver to a higher priority task. For example, a line haul driver doing PerthSydney-Perth may be directed to local delivery tasks for several reasons, including personal or family issues.

Do they need to self-isolate between change of line haul to local delivery tasks?

No, the new 'WA Entry - Request for Approval as an Exempt Traveller' form provides an exemption for transport, freight and logistics workers who are WA residents. As such, drivers will not be subject to the 14-day quarantine requirements, though it is encouraged they remain at home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing.

Delays in between loads are commonplace in the transport industry. This is where a driver arrives into a delivery destination but may need to wait for a couple of days until the out bound load is ready. In Paragraph 27(g) of the Quarantine (Closing the Border) Directions, instructions are given for any person coming into Western Australia under the Exempt Traveller definition for Transport, Freight and Logistics may remain in Western Australia for only so long as is reasonably required to perform those duties. What is the guidance on the following:

a) What is reasonably practical?

In the case a driver needs to remain in WA for a period of time, the driver is expected to do all things possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure they immediately depart WA once required duties have been carried out.

b) What action is required of the driver during the period between loading, if unable to return to his place of residence?

It is the responsibility of the company to have a plan in place to address such situations. The driver is also expected to do all things possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

c) What should an interstate driver put on the transit form when the return date is unknown?

It is the responsibility of the company to have a plan in place to address such situations and drivers should follow company protocol in such cases.