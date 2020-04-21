WA operator won over by bells and whistles on new Actros

TICKED THE BOXES: Kevin Chappell said the package offered by Daimler Trucks Perth came together as a sound business case, boosted by free servicing for the first five years.

KEVIN Chappell always knew that trucking is an essential service, but it’s never become more clear since the virus outbreak has placed his Ellenbrook Transport fleet on maximum availability.

In truth it’s been building for some time, and even the hoarding problem has had an impact on the way he goes about business.

When the run on baby formula was at its height, some of his drivers noted they were being followed as they completed their single trailer delivery runs to local supermarkets.

He learned certain groups were marshalling teams of buyers to get formula by any means to a central point where it was loaded on a container and sent straight to the wharf.

So, he installed panic buttons on his prime movers so the drivers could summon urgent assistance if things turned ugly.

Now he’s wondering if the trailer loads of toilet paper should have the same protection!

Kevin’s business runs a number of contracts with logistics companies.

He presently has 18 trucks on the road, six of them prime movers, with the latest acquisition clearly the company’s flagship.

It’s an 630hp Mercedes-Benz Actros 2663, but the truck has a special background story.

Daimler Trucks Perth sales manager Ian Kiddie wanted to dress the Actros up to a premium standard.

The dealership made sure the unit had all the safety and electronic options straight from the factory, but when it hit WA the truck got a custom Irvin bulbar, a roof light array that will light up the next town, protected by a lip bar, and added cab cooling for those long waits in delivery lines.

The metallic grey paintwork sets off the truck exterior anyway and the interior is premium grade. To cap it off, Ian added a couple of ‘Avantgarde” badges to (hopefully) appeal to truckies with a sense of posh.

Avantgarde badges were added to appeal to those with a sense of ‘posh’.

There was little action on the truck for a long time, and Ian was wondering if he’d gone over the top with a truck that was a working piece of plant.

But then Kevin walked into the dealership one day on the lookout for a new truck to boost his capacity as the logistics market was gearing up.

Ian knew Kevin well, and never thought the frills and extras added to the Actros on the showroom floor would appeal to Kevin’s business-savvy sense of value.

However, the truck caught Kevin’s eye and he took it for a drive. It did its thing and he was hooked.

The Actros ticked all the safety feature boxes his customers required – airbags, brake assist and lane change alert.

Overall the package offered by Daimler Trucks Perth came together as a sound business case, boosted by free servicing for the first five years, and he took delivery as is.

The Actros towers over other trucks and the driver had to get used to sitting so high over the road. But the improved vision has proved popular.

Now the truck is flat out with the rest of the fleet looking after supermarket deliveries for Rand, DHL, Lindsay and Linfox.

Kevin got started in 2003 when he arrived in WA as an experienced driver on the delivery circuit in Britain. He started with Rand as a yardie, and the rest, after buying his first truck in 2010, is his history of hard work and application.

This purchase wasn’t always going to be a Merc. He looked at several brands, with DAF the other front runner.

The luxurious cab helped, but Kevin is at heart a businessman and a fuel test was done to check productivity.

The Benz used 140-litres of fuel on a Lancelin run compared to 190 for the competition. Done deal.