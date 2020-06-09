WA operator gives Cascadia top marks for fuel efficiency

PROVEN PERFORMER: Goldstar managing director Sean Carren said the demonstrator Cascadia 116 Day Cab B-double clearly out-performed trucks from other manufacturers.

THE Freightliner Cascadia is at the top of the class when it comes to fuel.

That is the conclusion of Goldstar Transport Managing Director, Sean Carren, after the Perth-based fleet recently concluded a test of the new Freightliner Cascadia.

Mr Carren says his company ran a demonstrator Cascadia 116 Day Cab as a B-double running a set route in Perth and found the 13-litre Freightliner clearly out-performed trucks from other manufacturers.

“We have had four trucks working on that run and I can confirm that the Cascadia was clearly the most fuel efficient truck,” Mr Carren says.

“The numbers are clear, it is at the top of the class,” he adds.

Goldstar Transport, which employs 185 people, currently has 29 Freightliner models in its 100 plus-truck fleet, which handles applications as diverse as local distribution to heavy outback road train work.

Goldstar said the new Cascadia out-performed its rivals when it came to fuel efficiency.

Mr Carren says the Cascadia truck matched his high expectations during the test.

“I was very impressed and our drivers were as well,” Mr Carren says.

“It represents a quantum leap for Freightliner and for conventional trucks.”

Mr Carren has a particular focus on safety and says Cascadia’s integrated Detroit Assurance safety pack is a big attraction.

“We take safety very seriously at Goldstar and the Cascadia sets a new standard for conventional trucks,” he says.

“You can’t underestimate the importance of the safety features such as the Autonomous Emergency Braking,” Mr Carren adds.

Mr Carren said he and his drivers were also impressed by the Cascadia’s optional bonnet-mounted mirrors, which are very popular in the United States where the Cascadia is the best-selling heavy truck.

“The additional mirrors are a great feature. They give our drivers clear vision all the way down the side of the trailers,” he says.

The Cascadia is now for sale through Freightliner dealers and the first customer units are about to hit local roads after an extensive test and evaluation program, the largest such program ever conducted outside of North America.

It is available with advanced 13-litre and 16-litre Detroit six-cylinder DD engines and DT12 automated transmissions or the optional 18-speed Eaton manual gearbox.