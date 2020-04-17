Menu
KEEPING WA MOVING: A new driver exchange program aims to encourage resource sharing within the industry.
News

WA launches new driver exchange program during pandemic

17th Apr 2020 11:36 AM

THE Freight and Logistics Council of WA and Western Roads Federation, with the support of Main Roads Western Australia, has launched a driver exchange program.

The program is a response to the current imbalance of driver resources as a consequence of COVID-19, with some sectors of our industry under intense pressure to supply services and other sectors having slowed as a result of businesses closing.

The focus of the exchange program is to keep drivers working by encouraging resource sharing within our industry, creating a pathway for companies to effectively exchange drivers, based upon their needs.

The program will allow transport companies to temporarily exchange drivers, where the driver will take leave without pay with the parent company to be employed on a casual basis with the host company.

Once the casual employment has ceased with the host company, the driver will then return to the parent company.

Western Roads Federation CEO Cam Dumesny said the freight and logistics industry is playing a critical role in ensuring essential services, such as food and medical supplies, continue to make it to our supermarkets and hospitals throughout Western Australia.

“This program will ensure we can maintain efficient supply chains for these services,” he said.

“The concept was started by the Victorian Transport Association who kindly shared it with the other states.

“The Tasmanian Transport Association then built on the concept advancing it further with their driver exchange and in turn kindly contributed to ours. I believe we have built on the concept again with the NT RTA and taken it a step further.

“So we too will share with any other state association who wants to develop one. We really appreciate the efforts of our FLCWA Covid Response Team.”

If you are a freight operator offering a driver, please click here.

If you are an operator who requires a driver, please click here.

