WA launches campaign to upgrade ‘Third World’ truck bays

APPALLING CONDITIONS: A typical WA truck bay offers drivers little in the way of amenities.

ORGANISERS of a petition to bring truckies' WA rest areas into the 21st Century need your help.

Hundreds of supporters have already signed their name to the WA Truckies Deserve Better cause, but the Transport Workers' Union WA Branch is looking for more backing before taking its case for urgent change to WA members of Parliament.

"It is double standards when the Government is regulating and legislating around fatigue management, but there is nowhere decent to stop" said state secretary Tim Dawson.

"In no other industry are workers expected to put up with third world conditions of basic facilities like showers and toilets. It is time truckies are shown the respect and dignity they deserve, and these amenities are brought into the 21st Century."

"Our industry is struggling to attract the new generation of transport workers. It doesn't attract or retain enough women, and when you see the state of basic amenities, it is a wonder why."

The WA branch of the TWU received an overwhelming response from transport operators after a survey over Christmas indicated appalling conditions in the health and safety standards of the state's truck bays.

A truck rest stop on Great Northern Hwy, on the way to Mt Magnet.

Truckies across WA indicated that not only are there not enough truck bays, truck bays are often at capacity with caravans and holiday makers, making it impossible for truckies to stop.

In the survey, truckies agreed that they needed:

1. More truck rest areas on WA roads.

2. Parking in these rest areas for multiple trucks and road trains.

3. Truck rest areas should have

a. Separate male and female facilities, with showers and toilets, which are regularly cleaned; and

b. Outdoor rest facilities at truck rest areas, such as benches, and tables for meals.

4. Signage that indicates a "Truck Only Rest Area", so that they are not taken up by caravans, and by the general public.

5. Emergency communication equipment which could be accessed in an emergency and/or if there is poor mobile telephone coverage. That communication equipment should be powered and be self-sustainable, for example, by way of solar PV with a battery backup.

6. Roadhouses should supply clean showers and toilets at no cost to a truck driver, and also provide food that is healthy.

Western Roads Federation CEO Cam Dumesny wholeheartedly supports the campaign.

Along with the NT Road Transport Association and NatRoad, WRF has already made it clear to Infrastructure Australia the need to prioritise road maintenance in the state and said improved truck bays should be included in that spend.

Mr Dumesny said the current coronavirus pandemic and the heightened need for improved hygiene only adds weight to the argument.

"The fact that we've got drivers going for shovel walks in this day and age is just stupid," he said.

To sign the WA Truckies Deserve Better petition, click here.