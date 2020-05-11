WA Covid Response Group thanks all for help during pandemic

AS COVID-19 entered Western Australia, the Freight and Logistics Council of WA promptly mobilised the WA Supply Chain Covid Response Group.

Lead by Nicole Lockwood, The Group took the lead in overseeing all aspects of the supply chain including shipping, road, rail, air and workforce to ensure the safety of workers in the freight network and secure the supply of essential goods to communities across WA.

Reflecting on the achievements of the group since it’s inception in March, Ms Lockwood thanked the Western Roads Federation, the PWC, WSP, and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, who provided resources to the group and made it possible to achieve the amount they had done to date.

“With state borders expected to stay closed for the foreseeable future, we continue to work collaboratively with government and industry to ensure freight keeps moving,” she said.

“Our focus is now on recovery planning to support businesses through the process of reactivating the economy, to maintain employment and supplies across the state”.

The group thanked Able Westchem, ACFS Port Logistics, Arc Infrastructure, ArtC, Aurizon, CBH, Centurion, City of canning, CMA CGM, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, DP World, Freight Trade Alliance, Fremantle Ports, Kwik Logistics, Linx, Mid-West Ports, Maritime Union Australia, MSC, Northern Territory Road Transport Association, ONE, Pacific National, Patricks, RWW Group, SITE Planning and Design, SCT Logistics, Transport Workers Union, TraumaSim, Tri-state Transport and WATCO.

What the group has achieved so far:

Working collaboratively with government in creating protocol documents and approved templates to ensure essential freight workers were able to cross intrastate and interstate borders including:

—A sector-wide COVID-19 protocol framework for companies and a personal declaration for employees which in turn was recognised as a general industry standard.

—Developed and had approved an ‘Entry Into Designated Biosecurity Area COVID-19 Risk Management Plan’ on behalf of the Freight and Logistics industry to streamline the approval process for individual companies travelling into the biosecurity regions.

—Worked with DPIRD to create an easy to follow process map outlining the border exemptions process.

—Created an online and PDF Road-house map showing truck stops that a remain open throughout pandemic, incorporating standardised icons of facilities for drivers to use on-thego.

—Developed transport specific FAQs for Industry and shared these with the COVID Call Centre.

—Provided a 7 day a week road transport industry information and assistance service for interstate and intrastate operators facing specific issues or problems.