WA and federal packages to help get you through the pandemic

KEEPING YOU ON THE ROAD: WA operators have a slew of packages now available to help get them through the pandemic.

WESTERN Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny has released a comprehensive list of support options for operators during the pandemic.

Some of the below are state-specific to WA, but many will also apply in other states.

Mr Dumesny also reminded WRF members that this is a general guide only and advises operators to seek professional advice from your accountant or lawyer as to how these could apply to your personal or business circumstances.

WA Government assistance measures

Power and Water Bills

There will be no power and water disconnections and no interest charged (Synergy and Horizon Power customers) on deferred payments until 30 September 30 for small businesses facing financial difficulty. Check with your utility provider as to how this can apply to you.

Power Bills - $2500 Credit

If you use less than 50 Mega Watt Hours per year as a small business, then you can receive a one off $2500 credit. Check your power bill statements or contact Synergy or Horizon Power for details.

Payroll Tax, Vehicle Licence Duty, Transfer Duty etc

If you are in financial difficulty or badly financially impacted by the pandemic you can apply for interest free payment arrangements and waiving of late fee penalties on a range of state taxes and duties, from vehicle licence duty, land tax, payroll tax and more. Contact your accountant to get more details.

Commercial Leases

The Commercial Tenancies (COVID-19 Response) Bill 2020 (currently passed by not yet enacted) will introduce:

• a six-month moratorium on evictions due to non-payment of rent

• a freeze on rent increases

• restrictions on penalties for tenants who do not trade or reduced their trading hours

• prohibitions on charging interest on rent arrears

• the introduction of a dispute resolution process

• an ability for government to prescribed a code of conduct

$17,500 Grant

This is for WA businesses with an annual Australian Taxable Wages are between $1 million and $4 million. Businesses in this category will receive a one-off grant of $17,500 to assist them to manage the impacts of COVID-19 coronavirus from July 2020, unless you have changed your tax status during the 2018-19 assessment period or who commenced as new employers in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Contact your accountant to get more details.

Federal Assistance

Payroll Tax Threshold lifted

The payroll tax threshold will be increased to $1 million from 1 July 2020, six months earlier than originally planned.

Payroll Tax Waived for 4 Months

Payroll tax will be waived for a four-month period between March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 for small-to-medium sized businesses with Australia-wide annual wages of less than $7.5 million in 2019-20.

Employers, or groups of employers, with Australian taxable wages below $5 million at 29 February 2020, do not have to apply for the waiver - the payroll tax waiver can automatically be claimed for March to June 2020 by:

• declaring WA taxable wages as normal in Revenue Online; and

• recording the value of WA taxable wages as exempt wages using the 'Other Exempt Wages' field.

• Employers, or groups of employers, with Australian taxable wages of $5 million or above (capped at $7.5 million) at 29 February 2020, or new employers registered for payroll tax from 1 March 2020, can apply to defer lodgement and payment of returns

If You Are a Sole Trader

Check with accountant or lawyer as to your legal status on whether you are an eligible sole trader. But this MAY be of help to some Owner Drivers.

Eligible sole traders will be granted access to the JobSeeker Payment, which now includes an additional coronavirus supplement of $550 per fortnight for the next six months.

The standard waiting periods and asset tests will be waived to allow quicker access to these payments. Individuals will still be able to keep operating their businesses and earn up to $1,075 per fortnight before their payments are affected. On 30 March 30, it was announced that the income test for partners of job seekers will be increased from $48,000 to $79,762 to provide greater access.

Access to Your Superannuation

The Federal Government has made provision to allow sole traders ( if you are an Owner Driver this MAY apply to you, you MUST check with your accountant first) who have seen their hours of work or income fall by 20 per cent or more as a result of the pandemic to access their superannuation. This is capped at $10,000 this financial year and a further $10,000 next financial year. The withdrawals will be tax free.

50% Wage Subsidy for Trainees and Apprentices

If you have Trainees or Apprentices ( in your workshops) you can apply if you are eligible for a 50% a wage subsidy of 50 per cent of an apprentice's or trainee's wage for up to 9 months from 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020. Businesses can be reimbursed up to a maximum of $21,000 per eligible apprentice, (which is $7,000 per quarter for the first three quarters of 2020). To check eligibility and more details go to an Australian Apprenticeship Support Network (AASN) provider.

Unsecured Loans

Federal Government will help guarantee half the value of new bank loans to Small to Medium Businesses to help with working capital. The loans will be up to three years, with an initial six-month repayment holiday and will be in the form of unsecured finance. To check if you are eligible and find out more details, click here.

Federal Government Cash Flow Help

Check with your Accountant about how this could work for your business.

The Government is providing temporary cash flow support to small and medium businesses and not-for-profit organisations that employ staff during the economic downturn associated with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). This will be done through two sets of cash flow boosts delivered from 28 April 2020 to support employers to retain employees. For more details go here.

Job Keeper Package

There are some segments of transport that have been badly impacted by the Coronavirus. The WA support group has put in place the Driver Exchange to help such businesses.

The Job Keeper Payment is there to help businesses impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. Companies will be able to access a subsidy from the Government to continue paying their employees. This assistance will help businesses to keep people in their jobs and re-start when the crisis is over. These businesses will be able to claim a fortnightly payment of $1,500 per eligible employee from 30 March 2020. There are two fact sheets that may help, Fact Sheet One, and Fact Sheet Two.

Instant asset write Off

The Federal Government is increasing the instant asset write-off threshold from $30,000 to $150,000 and expanding access to include businesses with aggregated annual turnover of less than $500 million (up from $50 million) until 30 June 2020. For more information, click here.

Bankruptcy measures

The Federal Government have amended the Corporations Act 2001, to make it harder to have an individual or company deemed insolvent. A fact sheet can be found here.

Individuals: The threshold to issue a bankruptcy notice has increased from $5,000 to $20,000. AND the timeframe to pay or respond has been extended from 3 weeks to 6 months.

Companies: The threshold to issue a bankruptcy notice has increased from $2,000 to $20,000. AND the timeframe to pay or respond has been extended from 3 weeks to 6 months.

The amendments have also given some additional flexibility in Director Liability for Insolvent Trading and measures around intention to Declare Bankruptcy. The ATO should also be contacted to discuss any issues including.