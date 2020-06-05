Menu
Brendan Hopley addressing the 2020 VTA State Conference earlier this year
VTA thanks Brendan Hopley for decades of service

5th Jun 2020 2:03 PM

The Executive Council and Secretariat of the Victorian Transport Association has expressed its sincere gratitude and thanks to Brendan Hopley, who is leaving the Executive Council after many decades of loyal and dedicated service.

VTA chief executive officer Peter Anderson said Brendan had served the VTA and the transport industry for more than 50 years and has earnt the trust, respect and admiration of his peers for his many achievements.

He has been an active and engaged officer of the VTA for most of this time, serving as vice president and president of the Association, and as chairman of numerous Executive Council committees that have helped to establish policy and strategic direction for the VTA.

Mr Anderson said as president, Brendan was influential in advocacy and policy work that saw the VTA lobby successfully for construction of the North East Link, as well as policy and regulatory work around the Port of Melbourne sale, the Western Distributor, upgrades to the Westgate Bridge and M1, toll charges with Transurban, HPFVs, and truck curfews in the inner west, inner north and bayside.

"On behalf of our President, Mike Lean, and the Executive Council and Secretariat, I thank Brendan for his many years of service, and for the positive change he helped bring to the Association and the industry," Mr Anderson said.

"With Brendan's departure I am also pleased to welcome Cameron Murphy who joins the Executive Council.

"Cameron is CEO of Murphy Transport Solutions and hails from a renowned and proud transport family.

"Cameron is well-known in the industry and among the VTA membership as a respected business leader, and we look forward to his input and involvement in the work of the Council.

"With COVID-19 restrictions starting to ease, we look forward to acknowledging Brendan and Cameron at a VTA function hopefully in the not-to-distant future."

