VTA pays tribute to generosity of transport industry

VICTORIAN Transport Association chief executive officer Peter Anderson has paid tribute to the heroics of volunteer fire fighters and first responders protecting life and property, as well as the "generosity of ordinary citizens donating money, food, clothing, shelter and whatever else they can do to fellow citizens impacted by the fires".

"Australians, as expected, have responded magnificently, and with selfless enthusiasm and generosity, to the bushfire crisis unfolding around the country," he said.

"The transport industry is most certainly doing its bit to help, with supply chain logistics a key part of virtually every aspect of bushfire response and disaster recovery."

Mr Anderson said as an industry, the transport community should be proud of our efforts to support the early phases of recovery.

"Images of convoys of feed for livestock; water, food and supplies delivered to impacted communities; and people being transported out of fire zones are visual examples of how the transport industry is responding, with much more being done behind the scene to minimise disruptions in the supply chain," he said.

"As governments act and communities recover, it will be important for the role of supply chains and logistics to feature prominently in the long-term planning likely to be undertaken by permanent bureaucracies being established state and federally to respond to the permanent threat of bushfire."

Peter Anderson VTA Contributed

He said the VTA stood ready to advise these new agencies on how the transport industry can support their efforts.

Short-term disruptions such as road and bridge closures can be overcome but what's important is that the long-term planning is done now to mitigate future supply chain disruptions.

Operators urged to note road closures

At a practical level, Mr Anderson urged all operators to take note of extensive road closures in the north and east part of Victoria, and elsewhere around Australia - flood and fire has cut off road access to Western Australia for up to five days.

The Victorian Department of Transport has listed the closure of more than 100 roads so please consult the VicTraffic website when planning your journey.

It is also advisable to have your drivers install the VicEmergency app on their smartphone for real time updates on fire activity throughout the state.