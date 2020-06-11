VTA hits out at concerns trucks are ‘flooding’ CBD

“WE CANNOT move the port, so how are freight operators meant to access it if roads are gradually closed down and curfews applied?”

Victorian Transport Association boss Peter Anderson has hit out after residents have voiced their concerns about too many heavy vehicles “flooding” the streets of Geelong.

The State Government pledged to work with the City of Greater Geelong and other agencies to help find alternative routes and solutions to the issue, but one year on the problem remains.

Mr Anderson said the VTA had been on a VicRoads facilitated working group but had seen “very little activity” in defining the Geelong Ring Road over the last 18 months.

He said the Port of Geelong and industrial land in the south and south east were the two major commercial areas in the Geelong municipality and were separated by the central business district.

“Heavy vehicle traffic is increasing to and from these areas in response to an increase in population and commercial demands and activity,” he said.

“The major roads that provide access to the port were heavily used by the local population and specific heavy vehicle routes have been difficult to create.”

Mr Anderson said while the greater Geelong bypass freeway took ongoing through traffic away from the CBD, it did not connect with the major commercial regions of the area.

“This freeway needs to be made into a dedicated Ring Road that encircles the greater area of Geelong and connects the Bellarine Peninsula with the north/south arterial road systems,” he said.

“Driving through the CBD in heavy vehicles needs to be addressed and a commitment made to building the Geelong ring road.

“An efficient connection from the Port of Geelong to the Princes Highway northbound for heavy vehicles also needs to be addressed.”

Big Rigs has contacted VicRoads to elaborate on the ring road working group.

A Department of Transport spokesman told the Geelong Advertiser the State Government had been “working closely with the city of Greater Geelong on a strategy to improve freight movement” throughout the city.

“One of our major focuses is to reduce the number of trucks travelling through central Geelong by encouraging freight passing through the city centre to use suitable alternative routes,” he said.

“We are continuing to carefully develop these plans and will work with the local community, businesses and industry stakeholders to ensure we achieve the best outcome for everyone.”