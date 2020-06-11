Menu
Subscribe
Login
Heavy truck traffic Ryrie Street in Geelong. Picture Jay Town.
Heavy truck traffic Ryrie Street in Geelong. Picture Jay Town.
News

VTA hits out at concerns trucks are ‘flooding’ CBD

Kate Dodd
11th Jun 2020 12:05 PM

“WE CANNOT move the port, so how are freight operators meant to access it if roads are gradually closed down and curfews applied?”

Victorian Transport Association boss Peter Anderson has hit out after residents have voiced their concerns about too many heavy vehicles “flooding” the streets of Geelong.

The State Government pledged to work with the City of Greater Geelong and other agencies to help find alternative routes and solutions to the issue, but one year on the problem remains.

Mr Anderson said the VTA had been on a VicRoads facilitated working group but had seen “very little activity” in defining the Geelong Ring Road over the last 18 months.

He said the Port of Geelong and industrial land in the south and south east were the two major commercial areas in the Geelong municipality and were separated by the central business district.

“Heavy vehicle traffic is increasing to and from these areas in response to an increase in population and commercial demands and activity,” he said.

“The major roads that provide access to the port were heavily used by the local population and specific heavy vehicle routes have been difficult to create.”

Mr Anderson said while the greater Geelong bypass freeway took ongoing through traffic away from the CBD, it did not connect with the major commercial regions of the area.

“This freeway needs to be made into a dedicated Ring Road that encircles the greater area of Geelong and connects the Bellarine Peninsula with the north/south arterial road systems,” he said.

“Driving through the CBD in heavy vehicles needs to be addressed and a commitment made to building the Geelong ring road.

“An efficient connection from the Port of Geelong to the Princes Highway northbound for heavy vehicles also needs to be addressed.”

Big Rigs has contacted VicRoads to elaborate on the ring road working group.

A Department of Transport spokesman told the Geelong Advertiser the State Government had been “working closely with the city of Greater Geelong on a strategy to improve freight movement” throughout the city.

“One of our major focuses is to reduce the number of trucks travelling through central Geelong by encouraging freight passing through the city centre to use suitable alternative routes,” he said.

“We are continuing to carefully develop these plans and will work with the local community, businesses and industry stakeholders to ensure we achieve the best outcome for everyone.”

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Relief as teen with autism found after two nights in bush

        Relief as teen with autism found after two nights in bush

        News AUSTRALIA has expressed relief after a teenager with autism was found after two nights in freezing conditions.

        New pilot program to reduce permit delays

        New pilot program to reduce permit delays

        News The trucking industry has welcomed an $8 million pilot project to help local...

        IOR spreads the word, one kilometre at a time

        IOR spreads the word, one kilometre at a time

        News IOR is helping Heart of Australia spread the word via a movable campaign on one of...

        Have you ever seen such a sight?

        Have you ever seen such a sight?

        News WHEN it comes to unusual freight, giraffe transportation can definitely be...