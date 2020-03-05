Volvo takes gold in heavy-duty sales race

SALES WINNER: Volvo walked away with the bragging rights in February outselling all other brands with 137 truck sales.

AUSTRALIA might traditionally be a bonneted big truck stronghold, however, at the moment at least it’s the Europeans, specifically the Swedish brands, that are proving the most popular truck of choice.

VFACTS and Truck Industry Council (TIC) data shows that of the 777 new heavy-duty trucks sold to Aussie customers in February 2020, around half came from European brands and nearly a third of all the segment sales were accounted for by the Swedes alone.

The Japanese marques also continued to make their presence felt in the segment in the month with a combined market share of around 25 per cent.

But it was Volvo that walked away with the bragging rights in February outselling all other brands with 137 truck sales total (-6.4 per cent).

The data showing Kenworth and Isuzu finished second and third respectively in the segment with 121 and 115 sales.

No other brands finished in triple figures, however, a 22.2 per cent increase in sales helped Scania to a monthly total of 88 heavy-duty trucks. Others to finish ahead of their totals in the corresponding month of 2019 included DAF (32, +6.7 per cent) Fuso (34, +13.3 per cent), Hino (36, +9.1 per cent) and Iveco (40, +2.6 per cent).

For the team at Volvo group Australia, aside from winning the race overall, another pleasing result was the performance of UD Trucks in February. The Japanese brand managed to find a sales total 65 per cent ahead of its February 2019 tally.

Stablemate Mack Trucks continued to struggle though with heavy-duty sales dipping to just 48, a total down over 42 per cent.

Other brands not popping the champagne corks based on their February results include MAN and Mercedes-Benz with the two Germans recognising just 60 total sales in the month with 63 per cent and 50 per cent fewer customer handovers in the month respectively.

Despite finishing in the silver-medal position in February, Kenworth sales were down over 35 per cent.

Overall, sales in the segment were down 19.4 per cent compared to February 2019, while year to date sales have cooled over 21 per cent.

Medium-duty fared a little better with 478 total sales in the month (-12.5 per cent) with Hino falling just 13 trucks short of toppling rivals Isuzu in the keenly-fought segment.

The brakes were also on, though not as dramatically, in the light-duty segment.

The ever-popular Isuzu N-Series led the baby truck market to a 1,210 sales total, a number that is 8.2 per cent or 108 vehicles less than what was recorded in the same period last year.

Isuzu again took the overall sales gold in the month with their light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty truck sales combined total of 606, that was well ahead of compatriots Hino (364) and Fuso (230).

Interestingly, the two most dominant independent Japanese marques (Isuzu and Hino) again managed to finish ahead of the multi-brand players including Daimler Trucks with a 296 truck total, Volvo Group (263), PACCAR (154) Iveco (135) and Penske (53).