Volvo Group Australia honours its best dealers for 2019

TRUCK Centre Western Australia Kewdale (Perth) were honoured as the Volvo Group Australia Metropolitan Dealer of the Year, with industry icon Max Winkless on hand to receive the award.

Mackay-based Crokers Truck Centre scooped both Regional Dealer of the Year and the highly coveted accolade of National Customer Satisfaction Leader, capping off a marvellous 2019 for the Crokers team.

Volvo Group Australia had plenty of reasons to celebrate in 2019, with dealers coming together at an awards gala in late January as part of VGA's annual Dealer Conference in Brisbane.

TCWA dealer principal Phil Winkless said the award was recognition for a year's worth of hard work and commitment from the team.

"It will be tough, but we will definitely be trying to go back to back in 2020," he said.

Metropolitan and regional dealers are awarded on criteria that measures overall success as a result of sales, customer satisfaction, and aftermarket service.

Included in the awards presented was the Volvo Group Australia Services Incentive Program, rewarding dealerships on a points based system for their dedication to customers following the truck sale.

TCWA Kewdale topped the points for metropolitan dealers, while Crokers shared regional and rural honours with Webster Trucks Devenport.

Strong efforts throughout the year from Crokers and Webster Trucks continued Volvo Group Australia's commitment to customers in regional and rural areas.

Volvo Group Australia President and chief executive officer Martin Merrick said Volvo Group was committed to being its customers' number one partner of choice through offering a premium customer experience and they recognised the dealers who have "lived and breathed that philosophy" for the last 12 months.

Volvo Financial Services Managing Director David McGuire presented Brett McAlister with the Regional Finance Manager of the Year award for his work with VGA and VCV Sydney was awarded VFS Dealer of the Year.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Metropolitan Dealer of the Year: TCWA Kewdale

TCWA Kewdale Regional Dealer of the Year: Crokers Truck Centre

Crokers Truck Centre National Leader Customer Satisfaction: Crokers Truck Centre

Aftersales Incentive Award

A Class:

TCWA Kewdale

VCV Sydney Prestons

CMV Springvale

B Class:

Crokers Truck Centre

TCWA Spearwood

CMV Albury

C Class:

Webster Trucks Devenport

Webster Trucks Burnie

TCWA Geraldton

Volvo Financial Services Awards