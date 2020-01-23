Volvo expands customer service presence into QLD and NT

Volvo Group Australia announced Western Truck Group (WTG) as its sales, parts and services dealer for Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns and Darwin.

VOLVO Group Australia has announced the strengthening of its customer service network with the appointment of Western Truck Group (WTG) as its sales, parts and services dealer for Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns and Darwin.

The transfer of ownership for VCV Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns and Darwin to WTG will be effective March 1, 2020.

Volvo Group Australia president and chief executive officer Martin Merrick welcomed the expansion of the successful alliance that VGA already enjoys with WTG in Toowoomba, Mt Isa and the Sunshine Coast.

The decision was taken to transfer ownership to WTG due to their experience in building and operating reliable transport solutions in regional areas.

“Volvo Group Australia is looking forward to a long term, sustainable partnership with WTG that looks to benefit all key stakeholders. The expansion of WTG will allow for a strengthened network presence to service and support the Group’s extensive and important regional transport customer base,” he said.

WTG have been part of the VGA dealer network since 2018. Craig Black Group is a privately owned company that has been synonymous with the automotive industry in regional Queensland for more than 40 years.

The relationship between customers and the dealers will not be altered by this new arrangement, as the same staff will largely remain in operation in the same locations.

VGA and WTG have a shared synergy of values and customers can be assured that they will continue to receive the same high quality service and support they have come to expect from Volvo Group Australia and the VCV dealer network.

WTG Managing Director, Craig Black, said his business and people have always focused on “customer first”, and the Group is excited to extend their partnership with VGA.

“The professionalism, the focus on the customer and the shared values we have experienced in the time we have been a part of the Volvo Group Australia network have given me the confidence to take our investment to the next level.

“VGA customers can expect an even greater focus from myself and the team on delivering an outstanding customer experience for regional Queensland and Northern Territory.

“In the short term we will be exploring opportunities to invest and develop dealer facilities to support business growth and additional customer service.”