Volvo defies downward sales slide in April

The April 2020 truck sales data is in and it doesn’t make for easy reading for either the truck sales industry or the Aussie economy.

Through what was hopefully the bleakest period in the COVID-19 shutdowns, new vehicle sales in Australia across all segments dropped by 48.5 per cent in April, according to VFACTS and Truck Industry Council (TIC) data.

Heavy commercial vehicle sales, while still down significantly, didn’t come close to that overall percentage. The data shows the light, medium, and heavy-duty heavy commercial vehicle segments combined ended up 21.5 per cent behind the same month in 2019.

In total, 2,310 new heavy commercial vehicles were handed over to customers in the month, down from 2,943 in April last year.

The biggest slowdown occurred in the medium-duty segment with a near 30 per cent reduction in customer handovers in the month. Both light-duty and heavy suffered around a 20 per cent reduction.

Despite the overall bloodletting, there were a few brands that ended up in positive territory in April including Volvo, Western Star, Freightliner, and International.

It was just small sales increases that helped those last three brands finish in front of their April 2019 total, while Volvo stormed ahead.

The Swedish brand increased deliveries by over 34 per cent with 188 total sales, all but two of which occurred in the heavy-duty segment.

Those 186 heavy-duty truck sales helped Volvo win the highly-coveted segment in April with the brand finishing well ahead of Kenworth with 127 total sales, Isuzu (86), and Mack trucks (69).

DAF, despite a winning March, came back to the field with a 23 per cent reduction in sales in the segment in the month, while others to fall below the segment average included Hino (-38 per cent), Iveco (-43 per cent), MAN (-64 per cent) and Scania (-42.3 per cent).

Taking honours in the hard-hit medium-duty segment was again Isuzu, though the dominant Japanese brand did suffer a 31 per cent reduction in volume.

Compatriots Hino, which has come frustratingly close to knocking Isuzu off the top of the podium in recent months, finished just 18 trucks behind with their medium-duty deliveries dipping only 17 per cent in the month.

Fuso (63) and MAN (14) were the only other players in the segment to crack double-figure sales in April.

While in light-duty truck sales the almost unthinkable has occurred – the venerable Isuzu N-Series was not the top-selling model in the market in April.

A big congratulations must go to Hino here with their 300 Series topping the Isuzu offering by just three units, 206 sales to 203.

The Fuso Canter again finished in the bronze medal position with 104 total sales.

Despite the light-duty stumble Isuzu still sold more trucks overall than any other operation in Australia with a 458 unit total. Hino finished with 393 total sales, ahead of the multibrand players Volvo Group (297), Daimler (271), PACCAR (171), Iveco (125) and Penske (59).

Tony McMullan is the CEO of TIC, he’s told Big Rigs the April result, while disappointing, is in line with expectations given the strange situation the world is in.

“The numbers were quite mixed, making it somewhat difficult to draw many specific conclusions, however, there is no doubt the market is in the midst of lows not seen since the Global Financial Crisis.

“I was pleased to see that the Heavy Duty segment, while obviously well down, performed better in terms of sales percentages than we witnessed in March.”