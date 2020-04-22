Volvo and Daimler partner for hydrogen fuel cell venture

WE'RE ANOTHER step closer to the commercialisation of hydrogen technology in trucking with a new venture between Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group.

The intention is to develop, produce and commercialise fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications and other use cases.

Volvo would contribute the equivalent of A$1 billion for a half interest in the new company, which takes over the operations of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz fuel cell vehicle development and will be based in Germany, with production facilities also in Canada.

"Transport and logistics keep the world moving, and the need for transport will continue to grow," said Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.

"For trucks to cope with heavy loads and long distances, fuel cells are one important answer and a technology where Daimler has built up significant expertise through its Mercedes-Benz fuel cell unit over the last two decades.

"This joint initiative with the Volvo Group is a milestone in bringing fuel cell powered trucks and buses onto our roads."

The common goal is for both companies to offer heavy-duty vehicles with fuel cells for demanding long-haul applications in series production in the second half of the decade.

Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group President and CEO, said electrification of road transport is a key element in delivering the so called Green Deal, a carbon neutral Europe and ultimately a carbon neutral world.

"Using hydrogen as a carrier of green electricity to power electric trucks in long-haul operations is one important part of the puzzle, and a complement to battery electric vehicles and renewable fuels," he said.

"Combining the Volvo Group and Daimler's experience in this area to accelerate the rate of development is good both for our customers and for society as a whole. By forming this joint venture, we are clearly showing that we believe in hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles.

But for this vision to become reality, other companies and institutions also need to support and contribute to this development, not least in order to establish the fuel infrastructure needed."

The signed preliminary agreement is non-binding. A final agreement is expected by Q3 and closing before year-end 2020. All potential transactions are subject to examination and approval by the responsible competition authorities.