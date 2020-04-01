Virus response group prioritises WA driver safety

TRUCKIE ESSENTIALS: The WRF has been identifying and sourcing critical personal protective equipment for the transport and logistics industry.

TRUCKIE ESSENTIALS: The WRF has been identifying and sourcing critical personal protective equipment for the transport and logistics industry.

WESTERN Australia’s transport and logistics industry is helping lead the state through the COVID-19 crisis, through its WA Supply Chain COVID response group.

Led by the state’s Freight and Logistics Council, the response group covers all aspects of the supply chain including shipping, road, rail, air and workforce to ensure the safety of workers in the freight network and secure the supply of essential goods communities across WA.

The group, which includes the Western Roads Federation and the NT Road Transport Association, also provides a single source of information to the Government and its departments agencies seeking information or planning solutions for emerging problems supply chain problems.

WRF director Matt Bronickis has been identifying and sourcing critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for the transport and logistics industry.

“Our transport and logistics personnel are the most vital asset we have in the industry, the health and well-being is our highest priority,” said Mr Bronickis.

To date the WRF has secured:

High quality Anti-Viral hand sanitiser with a greater than 99.99% kill in 1 minute.

Spray packs and disinfectant for cabs and work areas;

Thermometers and gloves

Western Roads Federation has today finalised the first purchase of N95 Face Masks for the vulnerable sectors of the WA transport industry.

The supplies acquired by the WA Supply Chain COVID Response Group will not impact the continuing supply of essential PPE & sanister to the Health Sector including medical staff and hospitals.

The PPE is available for sale through Western Roads Federation. Contact info@westernroads.com.au for details.