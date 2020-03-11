Virus causes ALC to postpone March forum in Sydney

THE Australian Logistic Council has made the difficult decision to postpone its annual forum next week in response to growing uncertainty around the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ALC Forum 2020, which was due to take place at the William Inglis Hotel, Warwick Farm, NSW, on March 18-19, will now move to October 28-29 at the same venue.

“We are mindful that at this time, the primary focus of industry participants must be on dealing with the evolving situation and protecting the wellbeing of their team members,” said ALC chief executive Kirk Coningham in a statement today.

“Of course, ensuring the health and wellbeing of all Forum attendees is also of utmost importance to ALC.”

Mr Coningham said registrations for ALC Forum 2020’s new dates will remain open and the website will be updated as planning continues.

“ALC sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this development may have caused,” he added.

“We recognise and appreciate that all participants have invested significant time and effort to contribute to the program. This effort will not be wasted - the Forum in October will present a comprehensive program, while permitting more people to attend.

“ALC appreciates your understanding and we thank you for your continued support.”

The Sydney Build 2020 Expo, which is scheduled for March 19-20, is still definitely going ahead at the International Convention Centre, said organisers.

“Understandably, we have received some queries and questions as to whether the event will be affected or postponed due to the COVID-19 virus,” said organisers on the website.

“We would like to make clear that we are planning to run as scheduled. We fully accept that the virus presents challenges for all businesses and individuals at present.

“This is a developing situation globally which everyone is having to address. We have comprehensive contingency plans in place and we have updated health and safety measures across the event to ensure that we put all attendees safety first.”