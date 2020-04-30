Give this virtual field day a go

Sharon White. Regional fuel supplier and transporter Lowes Petroleum's virtual 'field days' are on now – up and running after the company saw the writing on the wall a month ago and put plans and technology in action.

REGIONAL fuel supplier and transporter Lowes Petroleum's virtual "field days" are on now - up and running after the company saw the writing on the wall a month ago and put plans and technology in action.

Swapping Field Day entry turnstiles for clicking on the Lowes Petroleum's landing page, the company has kicked off what is understood to be an industry-first delivering information this way.

The Specialist Oils and Lubricants fest is now on, culminating in an online forum next month with a panel of experts to troubleshoot customer problems lodged on the site.

Lowes Petroleum Head of Sales and Marketing Sharon White said while physical field days would never be replaced, since they were an integral part of regional districts, virtual would keep these communities linked into latest market changes.

From north to Rockhampton and as far south as Tasmania, annual events have been postponed if not cancelled outright.

"While we cannot create in-person events, virtual field days offer distinctive economic and environmental benefits," Ms White said.

"For over a month we have worked with our tech people on how to create an online event that was both informative and interactive. Now, the physical barrier of travel isn't present with 'attendees' having to take a day away from the farm, business or road, they can avail themselves to a lot of information in the comfort of their home. There is also no travel expenses nor logistics associated with travel.

"They click on our field day site at any time and take in the information they need along with registering questions for the forum. Attendees can navigate the various information 'gates' at a different, more personal level and if they think of a question - communicate with experts. The question will be addressed in the forum by the experts.

"You might attend a field day and get home and suddenly remember a question your forgot to ask: this way there is the opportunity to go back and forth to find solutions to improve the bottom line of your business."

Lowes has partnered with experts from Castrol and BP to reach out to farmers, haulage companies, livestock transport operators, civil and earth moving companies to share market insights and changes in liquid engineering because it is not oil - it's liquid engineering.

"Some farmers are still using multiple products to do the job that just one product can do today," Ms White said.

"There have been significant industry advances through Castrol's liquid engineering creating economic and time saving benefits which has already saved some of our customers thousands of dollars a year in operating expenses. This is the sort of information we'd like to share with all our customers, and this is the perfect platform to enable that."

"On a lighter note the 'field days' will also include fun events and prizes to make the experience as interactive and enjoyable as possible. There have been reports people are embracing these events so much, they are joking about double booking online dates."

For participants who have tricky bandwidth at home the forum sessions will be recorded to enable registered attendees to download and watch when it suits them.