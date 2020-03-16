Victoria keeps faster fodder route open to farmers

FASTER RUN: The faster and more direct southbound route will cut three hours or 220km off the trip for hay runners.

UNLADEN road trains will now be able to make the southbound journey via Barham and Koondrook to Charlton instead of using the Calder Highway, making it a more efficient return trip for farmers and transport operators.

The extension to the Victoria network will be in place until the drought breaks.

The faster and more direct southbound route will cut three hours or 220km off the trip – reducing fuel costs and giving truck drivers a quicker journey home.

The road train network covers the North-West of Victoria and is seen as a vital part of the state’s rural economy, making it easier for farmers to move livestock and feed between states.

In announcing the temporary extension, Minister for Roads, Road Safety and the TAC Jaala Pulford said she’d listened to what farmers had to say and is acting swiftly to make it easier to deliver grain and hay to drought affected areas that need it most.

“This is a big win for farmers and communities affected by the drought – the more direct route will cut travel times, reduce costs and ensure truck drivers make it home safely,” she said.