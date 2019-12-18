Volkswagen builds a bespoke de facto light truck

Volkswagen effectively becomes a de facto light truck builder with its new bespoke range.

VOLKSWAGEN'S MAN and Scania truck divisions are among the world's leading full-sized truck makers but something has been missing at the other end of the chain - a purpose-built lightweight to handle end-use domestic duties.

Not anymore.

Volkswagen Group Australia (VGA) has taken the wraps off a range of factory endorsed conversions, part of an Australian program that will see the company effectively become a de facto light truck builder.

The truck, built on the latest Crafter cab-chassis, is described as the leader of a diverse range of conversions designed to provide 'turnkey' alternative solutions for the Australian market.

Designed and built to access the narrow suburban streets and inner-city laneways that can be problematic for light duty trucks but able to carry loads greater than those managed by traditional vans and utes, the pint-sized pantechs are expected to serve as the last link in the physical supply chain.

The local launch coincides with VGA's new Australian Body Builder program, a fledgling partnership scheme that will ultimately source conversion kits and components from Australian suppliers.

VGA's National Conversion manager, Andrew Hester, says Volkswagen and its local manufacturing partners will be able to engineer "literally dozens" of bespoke variants.

Suggesting that 50 per cent of LCV owners want some form of vehicle customisation, Mr Hester said the new program makes this happen at a dealership level, giving buyers shorter delivery times, full Volkswagen warranty coverage and access to flexible floorplan finance - effectively a one-stop shop.

"VGA (now) has a breadth of capability it has never (before) possessed and a range unrivalled elsewhere," Mr Hester, said. "The top-to-tail solutions are very much the tip of the iceberg."

To become part of the program, local conversion specialists will not only have to meet rigid factory criteria but also fall in line with Volkswagen's standard five-year warranty as part of the approval process.

The Crafter light pantech conversion (pictured) is from UK company Ingimex, Britain's biggest manufacturer of light commercial vehicle bodies. VWA is confident it will be either built here under licence or imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) package for local assembly.

Designed to be both lightweight and robust, the sides and bulkhead are built using gel-coated plywood panels, giving a smooth, clear finish for sign-writing. The rear roller door, designed and engineered by Ingimex, sits flush against the roof when opened to maximise interior space. Its wide, interlocking aluminium plank construction ensures strength and security.

The Ingimex body is claimed to be almost 500kg lighter than comparable units, giving it class-leading payload numbers.

Inside, the body employs a four-tier load restraint system with aluminium lashing tracks and, at the rear, a full height grab handle with an integrated spotlight that can be swung through 360-degrees to illuminate the interior or the exterior working area.

Available in three different specifications, it will be sold as the front-wheel-drive 3.55t model with one-tonne payload capacity, the 4.0t model with VW's 4 Motion all-wheel-drive system and a 1.5 tonne payload and the rear-wheel-drive 4.49t with two-tonne capacity.

All three variants share the long wheelbase (4490mm) Crafter chassis and three-seat cab. Local fit options will include a column-mounted tail lift with 500kg lift capacity.

Conversion pricing was not available at the time of writing.