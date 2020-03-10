Veteran driver inspires truckie

AT age 23, Brandon Evans-Gothe is one of the youngest truck drivers in Tasmania.

He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Denis Evans.

“I have been around trucks since I was just four-years-old and used to do trips with my grandfather who drove for 40 years,” he said.

“He is now aged 76 and retired from full-time driving 10 years ago but was doing part time work until last year.

“He has been my role model.”

Brandon drives a Scania G500 with an automatic gearbox for Wynyard Transport, a company which he started with as a driver in 2018.

“I cart milk from farms to the factory and I go as far as Hobart in the south and Scottsdale on the east coast. We also pick up cream from Smithton which gets delivered to a boat at the Burnie wharf bound for Melbourne,” he said.

Educated in Burnie, Brandon left school in 2014 to start an apprenticeship as a diesel fitter which he finished in 2017.

“That was at Norton Transport in Burnie, where my grandfather worked for so long. I got a lot of experience working on trucks and trailers which helped me get the job as a driver,” he said.

Brandon said his company has two other young employees aged around 28 and 29.

“The majority of the workers would be in the 30 to 50 age bracket,” he said.

Life is great for Brandon and he said Wynyard Transport is a wonderful company to be employed by.

“They are just awesome to work for,” he said.

Brandon turns 24 in April and he is one happy man.

“I married Shaydel last month and we don’t have any children yet,” he said.

As a younger lad, he was a promising cricketer who played for Natone Club in the Burnie district competition.

Like many drivers, Brandon said he felt Tasmania needed more rest areas which suit the needs of truckies.

“We could do with a couple more between Launceston and Burnie along the Bass Highway,” he said.

As for roadhouses, he said to his knowledge there was only one which was open 24 hours a day.

“That is Mood Food at Kempton along the Midland Highway,” he said.

I asked Brandon which road is the most challenging to travel on and he thought about it.

“It would be the one west of Smithton around Togari. It is a goat track,” he said.

Brandon hoped more young people would try and crack into the industry.

He had some sound advice:

“You will have to make a few sacrifices and be willing to learn from others and take people’s advice.”