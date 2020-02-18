Menu
Subscribe
Login
Keith Littler was the most recent guest on the Transport Inquiry Podcast
Keith Littler was the most recent guest on the Transport Inquiry Podcast
News

Veteran driver calls out ‘harassment’ in podcast

18th Feb 2020 3:04 PM

THIRTY years ago, veteran truck driver Keith Littler was fed up with the state of Australia’s road transport industry.

So, he started writing about it in a column for Truckin’ Life magazine called “Speaking Out”.

But what has really changed?

Well, according to Keith who was the most recent guest on the Transport Inquiry Podcast, exactly nothing has changed.

You can listen to Steven’s episode with Keith in full here:

“All of the issues we are trying to get resolved, we’ve been trying forever to get them resolved and now there is going to be a senate inquiry,” he told Steven Corcoran.

One major thing he took issue with was enforcement, he said.

“What really gets up my goat is that we are the only industry in Australia that has dedicated police and task forces specifically to target us 24/7. If that is not urging on harassment, I don’t know what is.”

road transport senate inquiry transport inquiry podcast
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Sick kids inspire convoy to grand total

        Sick kids inspire convoy to grand total

        News A huge convoy of trucks and motorbikes showed plenty of drive to raise money for Camp Quality at the weekend. Find out how much they raised.

        What Holden disappearance means for owners

        What Holden disappearance means for owners

        Motoring What Holden’s disappearance will mean for car owners.

        Whites Diesels is back in business with new owner

        Whites Diesels is back in business with new owner

        News EW Whites Diesels managing director Cameron Black wants to set the record...

        Scania’s new engine comes to Australia

        Scania’s new engine comes to Australia

        News SCANIA is resetting the benchmark for 13-litre six-cylinder Euro 6 engine...