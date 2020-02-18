Veteran driver calls out ‘harassment’ in podcast

Keith Littler was the most recent guest on the Transport Inquiry Podcast

THIRTY years ago, veteran truck driver Keith Littler was fed up with the state of Australia’s road transport industry.

So, he started writing about it in a column for Truckin’ Life magazine called “Speaking Out”.

But what has really changed?

Well, according to Keith who was the most recent guest on the Transport Inquiry Podcast, exactly nothing has changed.

“All of the issues we are trying to get resolved, we’ve been trying forever to get them resolved and now there is going to be a senate inquiry,” he told Steven Corcoran.

One major thing he took issue with was enforcement, he said.

“What really gets up my goat is that we are the only industry in Australia that has dedicated police and task forces specifically to target us 24/7. If that is not urging on harassment, I don’t know what is.”