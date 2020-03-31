Variation to over size and over mass permits

A temporary variation is in place from tomorrow for some over size and over mass vehicles.

A temporary variation is in place from tomorrow for some over size and over mass vehicles.

THE Queensland Police have implemented a variation to police escorts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary variation, which will start tomorrow (April 1) and remain in place during the period covered by the disaster declaration or at a date determined by the NHVR, TMR or Queensland Police, impacts Class 1 over size and over mass operators with vehicles not exceeding 5.5 metres in width and 35 metres length, by subs

The temporary variation will affect operators of class 1 over size and over mass vehicles not exceeding 5.5 metres in width and 35 metres in length, by substituting QPS escorts with additional accredited level two escorts and or level one pilots.

A notice by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator said this was a change to current approaches, where police escorts were required for loads wider than 4.5 metres on all critical roads and all critical areas within Queensland.

The variation, which will be available to operators from tomorrow, April 1, will be for single loads only with same direction of travel.

It will not be available for wide loads travelling in a convoy or all wide load movements involving contra-traffic flows, reverse direction of travel, traffic control and other manoeuvres contrary to the Queensland road rules.

All operators wishing to use the variation by download and carry a copy of the letter of authority available here.

More details at www.nhvr.gov.au.