Menu
Subscribe
Login
A temporary variation is in place from tomorrow for some over size and over mass vehicles.
A temporary variation is in place from tomorrow for some over size and over mass vehicles.
News

Variation to over size and over mass permits

31st Mar 2020 12:59 PM

THE Queensland Police have implemented a variation to police escorts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary variation, which will start tomorrow (April 1) and remain in place during the period covered by the disaster declaration or at a date determined by the NHVR, TMR or Queensland Police, impacts Class 1 over size and over mass operators with vehicles not exceeding 5.5 metres in width and 35 metres length, by subs

The temporary variation will affect operators of class 1 over size and over mass vehicles not exceeding 5.5 metres in width and 35 metres in length, by substituting QPS escorts with additional accredited level two escorts and or level one pilots.

A notice by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator said this was a change to current approaches, where police escorts were required for loads wider than 4.5 metres on all critical roads and all critical areas within Queensland.

The variation, which will be available to operators from tomorrow, April 1, will be for single loads only with same direction of travel.

It will not be available for wide loads travelling in a convoy or all wide load movements involving contra-traffic flows, reverse direction of travel, traffic control and other manoeuvres contrary to the Queensland road rules.

All operators wishing to use the variation by download and carry a copy of the letter of authority available here.

More details at www.nhvr.gov.au.

coronavirustransport nhvr over size over mass
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Demand is at unprecedented levels

        Demand is at unprecedented levels

        News Company director Darren Nolan, of Gatton-based Nolan’s Interstate Transport, has never seen anything quite like it.

        WA takes lockdowns further with travel bans between regions

        WA takes lockdowns further with travel bans between regions

        News The country's biggest state imposes its own lockdowns

        Sally says: ‘The time is right’

        Sally says: ‘The time is right’

        News The public is just starting to realise exactly how essential the transport industry...

        The NHVR’s message to you during the pandemic

        The NHVR’s message to you during the pandemic

        News OUR country is experiencing a health crisis unlike anything any of us have ever...