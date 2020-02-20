Menu
News

Ute driver who’s actions closed highway appears in court

20th Feb 2020 3:30 PM

THE man charged with causing a crash that closed the M1 for 13 hours has appeared in court for the first time.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reports Daniel Ben Hansen, who was charged with driving without due care and attention after his Holden Rodeo ute clipped a semi-trailer on the motorway at Helensvale in January, fronted Southport Magistrates Court briefly yesterday.

No one was injured in the crash; however, police declared an emergency situation while crews rendered the scene safe as the tanker was carrying fuel.

The matter was adjourned until March 11 so Mr Hansen could seek legal advice.

