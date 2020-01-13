Ute driver charged after fuel tanker crash closes highway

A TWENTY-SEVEN year old man has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention after an emergency situation on the Pacific Motorway at Helsenvale yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing, but it will be alleged that around 11.50am, a white 1999 Holden Rodeo ute was travelling southbound alongside a laden Linfox fuel tanker, when it clipped the semi-trailer, causing the tanker to roll into a red 2009 Ford Falcon sedan.

No one sustained serious injuries.

The overturned tanker, being driven by a 35-year-old man, spilt fuel in the southbound lanes, prompting police to declare an emergency situation under provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) while crews rendered the crash scene safe.

The Pacific Motorway was closed in both directions between the Gold Coast Highway (Exit 62) and Smith Street (Exit 66).

The PSPA was revoked around 3.15am yesterday morning, following the full re-opening of the motorway.

Subsequent investigations lead police to charge a 27-year-old Upper Coomera man with one count of driving without due care and attention.

He is scheduled to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on February 19, 2020.

A Linfox spokesperson told Big Rigs that the company was deeply committed to ensuring the safety of the communities in which they operate.

"Our experienced team of drivers undergo regular safety assessments and training, including defensive driving and incident management courses," the spokesperson said.

"Our driver initiated our emergency response plans and assisted emergency services. The business is providing support to the driver.

"The Linfox fleet is the youngest in the industry and is equipped with the latest safety equipment."

Linfox is assisting police with their enquiries and is conducting its own investigation.

"As the matter is currently under investigation, we are unable to provide further comment," the spokesperson said.