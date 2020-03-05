Menu
US driver pulled out before truck explodes

5th Mar 2020 4:51 AM

Two US state troopers have pulled a truck driver to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded.

New Jersey Trooper Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 287 on Monday when he saw the truck become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, state police said.

"He immediately returned the driver's credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash," state police said.

Tarleton drove to the scene of the crash, where State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was headed home from work, was trying to rescue the driver.

Police body camera video showed the two troopers worked together to drag the trucker from the cab to safety seconds before it exploded.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

