Updated notices bring increased benefits with reduced costs

RED TAPE CUT: NSW Minister Paul Toole, above, said the updated notices would allow increased mass and dimensions in both NSW and South Australia.

Almost one-third of New South Wales oversize overmass (OSOM) permits will be removed under updated Class 1 notices released today.

NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the updated Multi-State Class 1 Load Carrying Vehicles Dimension and Mass Exemption Notices would cut red tape and allow increased mass and dimensions in both NSW and South Australia.

“In New South Wales, the mass has been increased up to 115 tonnes and the width has been increased up to 5.0 metres,” Mr Toole said.

“In New South Wales, the number of Class 1 OSOM permits will reduce by 30 per cent for operators, based on the current volume of permit requests for 4.6m to 4.8m width movements.”

“Transport for NSW, NHVR and local councils have worked closely with industry to deliver reliable access while reducing administrative costs and easing the burden on all during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The release of the notices readies the NHVR, TfNSW, councils and industry for the upcoming return of delegation for Class 1 OSOM vehicles in NSW,” Mr Toole said.

The NHVR has also released updated Operator’s Guides for New South Wales and South Australia, as well as supporting information sheets to assist in meeting the requirements of the Notices.

NHVR CEO Sal Petroccitto said the notice also delivered improvements in South Australia with an increase in mass up to 100 tonnes and an increased width of up to 4.6 metres.

“We would also like to thank the NSW Hunter Region OSOM Working Group and Road Freight NSW for contributing to the success of the updated Notices and the ongoing support for improving heavy vehicle access,” he said.

For more information on the Notices, the Operator’s Guides or network maps click here.