The Working Truck Show at the Museum of Fire, Penrith.
Upcoming truck shows postponed due to coronavirus

Kate Dodd
16th Mar 2020 4:35 PM

TRUCK enthusiasts are going to have to wait until after the coronavirus spread is contained and truck shows all over the country are cancelling events.

The first to announce its cancellation was the Kyabram Mack Muster, set to open gates to hundreds this coming Saturday and Sunday (March 21 and 22).

In post on Facebook, organisers said they were “extremely disappointed” to announce the 2020 show’s cancellation due to coronavirus developments and the government’s stance on public gatherings.

“Thanks for your understanding. All dinner tickets will be refunded in full.”

Organisers of the Crawling On The Hume event (scheduled for March 28), the Kilcoy Convoy (March 28) and the Shoalhaven Truckers Kidney Foundation Truck Show (April 19) all confirmed today that their events would be postponed with new dates to be announced down the track.

The Museum of Fire, which runs the annual Penrith Working Truck Show (March 29) was due to make a decision about the upcoming event today and a meeting will be held tomorrow night to decide the fate of the Heritage Truck Association’s Annual Truck Show.

However, the Oaklands Truck Show, which is also scheduled for this coming weekend, will go ahead.

Organisers told Big Rigs this morning that there was “no talks of cancelling” and they had discussed their decision with the local council.

•If you know of a truck show that is not on this list that is being postponed or cancelled, please email editor@bigrigs.com.au.

CANCELLED

  • Kyabram Mack Muster

POSTPONED

  • Crawling on the Hume
  • Kilcoy Convoy
  • Shoalhaven Truckers Kidney Foundation Truck Show

UNDECIDED

  • Penrith Working Show
  • Heritage Truck Association’s Annual Truck Show

STILL GOING AHEAD

  • Oaklands Truck Show
