Unsecure load breaks power pole, leaves wires on road

Police are investigating how secure the load was.

NEW South Wales Police are investigating how a heavy vehicle’s trailer was loaded after a crash yesterday.

Police said the truck, a white Kenworth, was towing a trailer and stopped at a red traffic light westbound at Ermington in Sydney’s north west on Victoria Road and Spurway St yesterday at 1.50pm.

The combination was carrying a section of an overhead crane jib assembly from a construction site out of Gladesville.

Police shared photos of the shifted load that caused a power pole to break in half.

Police said when the traffic light changed and the truck proceeded to move, a loud crash was heard from behind – the crane jib had shifted on the trailer and fallen over and off.

Police said the when it fell off it struck a power pole, causing the pole to break in half with live wires falling on the roadway.

Traffic on Victoria Road was stopped and police from the Cumberland Highway Patrol spoke with the driver, a 60-year-old man from West Hoxton.

The light pole and wires were repaired, and traffic was able to flow again just after 7pm.