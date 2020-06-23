Tytec truckies to wear new fatigue-monitoring device

NEW PARTNERSHIP: SmartCap, the new wearable tech that helps drivers stay on top of fatigue (see inset), will now be worn by Tytec truckies.

AUSTRALIAN-based fatigue-monitoring software company SmartCap Technologies is expanding its role in the transport industry following a partnership with Tytec Logistics.

Tytec Logistics is a specialist off-the-road (OTR) tyre logistics and storage provider, which last year alone moved more than 30,000 OTR tyres across more than 2.5 million km from their depots in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

SmartCap CEO Tim Ekert said SmartCap’s 2nd Generation Life product suite would be deployed across the entirety of Tytec’s fleet, following a successful trial at Tytec’s Queensland depot last year.

“We are really pleased to be working with Tytec and helping to protect their drivers’ nationally,” Mr Ekert said.

“Driver fatigue, including microsleeps, is a leading cause of injuries across the trucking industry.

“SmartCap’s wearable technology empowers drivers to manage their own fatigue, alerting them in real-time if they are in danger of causing harm or falling asleep.

“Centralised monitoring also helps companies cost-effectively monitor vehicle operator safety.

“Miners were the first to experience the benefits of SmartCap’s technology and it’s pleasing to see Life further expand across the trucking industry where it is playing a crucial role in keeping people safe.”

Tytec Logistics National Logistics Manager Wally Walker said the partnership with SmartCap was a significant safety initiative to help drivers keep on top of their alertness levels while at work.

“SmartCap is as simple as each driver wearing a cap, and it is then their mate which sees them get home safely at the end of every shift; we are very impressed with it,” Mr Walker said.