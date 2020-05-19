TWU pushing for Aldi to pay full court costs

THE Transport Workers Union will appeal a federal-court decision ordering supermarket giant Aldi to pay just half of the union’s costs after losing its recent case about truck driver safety.

TWU National Secretary Michael Caine said the union would push for full costs.

“It is important that wealthy retailers like Aldi are held to account when they use the system to try to tie workers up in legal battles,” he said.

“Trucking is Australia’s deadliest industry and Government reports constantly state the number of people killed in truck crashes is disproportionably high.

“Retailers, manufacturers, oil companies and other businesses which reply on trucking must ensure that their goods are being transported in the safest possible way, otherwise people die. “Truck drivers every day are being pressured to speed, drive long hours and skip their mandatory rest breaks because of the pressure to keep transport costs down. Aldi must own up to its role in road safety. It should be listening to drivers raising concerns, not trying to shut them down.”

Aldi truck drivers have raised concerns about being pushed to drive long hours, skip safety procedures, operate faulty trucks, work in stores and distribution centres with blocked fire exits, faulty electrics, filthy floors, rotting meat left out and no lighting during night deliveries.

Aldi is appealing its failed case in the Federal Court.

The court threw out Aldi’s charge of “misleading and deceptive conduct”, stating: “The pressure put on drivers transporting Aldi goods inevitably, but regrettably, occasioned contraventions by drivers of safety standards imposed by Aldi.”