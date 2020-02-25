Menu
Paramedics prepare to airlift injured motorists from the scene of a horror truck crash on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

'Transit van' occupants die after horror Bruce Hwy crash

25th Feb 2020 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

TWO men have died at the scene of a horror smash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The Courier Mail reports that both men were travelling in a "transit van" when the van and a B-double truck collided 100km south of Mackay.

The driver of the truck was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition and two other people travelling in the van sustained "life threatening" injuries and were flown to the same hospital by rescue chopper.

The highway was closed earlier, however one lane is now open.

