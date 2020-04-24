Two killed in Bruce Hwy head-on

Traffic build up at the scene of this morning's crash south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway. PICTURE: Matthew Haslberger Facebook

Traffic build up at the scene of this morning's crash south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway. PICTURE: Matthew Haslberger Facebook

TWO people have died and another has been taken to hospital after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway south of Proserpine.

Both lanes of the highway at Lethebrook, about 20km south of Proserpine, have been closed to traffic.

Paramedics assessed two patients for critical injuries and both died at the scene.

A third person - a man aged in his 40s - has been transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway, about 2km south of the Lethebrook turn off, about 5.56am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a man in his 40s was also assessed by paramedics and was transported to Proserpine Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Emergency services and forensic crash unit investigators are at the scene.

The truck was reportedly a semi-trailer fridge van carrying general goods.