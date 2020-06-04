‘Two extraordinary people’ join the HVIA board as directors

Daniel Whitehead at the Daimler Truck and Bus display in Brisbane's Queen St Mall during Australian Heavy Vehicle Industry Week in 2019.

Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia (HVIA) has announced the appointment of two new Directors to its Board.

Roy Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Porter and Steelbro Trailers in Western Australia and Daniel Whitehead, CEO and President of Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific have been appointed to fill casual vacancies.

HVIA President John Drake said it was a privilege to have industry leaders of such a calibre adding depth to HVIA’s strategic management and governance.

“Roy and Daniel are two extraordinary people, each very different backgrounds, but equally impressive in the capability and experience that they bring to the table,” Mr Drake said.

“Roy is also HVIA’s first Director to hail from Western Australia which can only benefit us, with his insight into issues and opportunities that are unique to that part of the country.

“We have admired his business achievements for a very long time based on the quality innovation, design and manufacture of his trailers and the level of service that has created a lasting legacy among the broader industry.

“Daniel has led an amazing renaissance of Daimler’s three heavy vehicle brands in Australia. His leadership during that period has been impressive to witness.

“He and his team have been active supporters and participants of industry associations and have been particularly prominent in the area of diversity and the development of our next generation of emerging leaders.”

Roy Lombardi with Goldstar Transport workshop manager David Pedrotti in front of Steelbro's new Next Gen side-lifter. (credit: HVIA)

Mr Drake said HVIA has come a long way in the five years since the association transitioned from CVIAQ and the Board has a large role to steer the organisation through the industry’s short term challenges and concurrently drive it towards its long-term objectives.

“Our membership now includes well over 350 companies plus all of their branches around the country,” Mr Drake added.

“In the face of the pandemic crisis in recent months, HVIA has worked closely with the Government to ensure that our industry’s vital role was recognised.

“HVIA’s advocacy has been crucial to ensure that commonsense prevailed and many member businesses were able to continue to trade.

“We have sought to ensure our members have been kept informed with relevant and timely advice every step of the way.

“We were also instrumental in the extension of the Instant Asset Write Off Scheme and have been one of the chief policy architects behind the 50% bonus depreciation stimulus measure, which sits alongside it.

“These measures provide unprecedented support for operators to invest in new equipment and upgrade their fleet.

“We also recently met with the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission (NCCC) Manufacturing task-force to ensure we harness the goodwill towards Australian manufacturers and sought opportunities for HVIA members.

“Later in the year we will launch our first online heavy vehicle learning course and share our improved technologies with members.

“Next May the Brisbane Truck Show will play a very important role connecting our members and other exhibitors with their customers, and for the whole industry to reconnect, spending some valuable downtime face-to-face.

“It is perfect timing to have Roy and Daniel joining us,” Mr Drake said. “HVIA continues to build our range of services for members; and influences the policy and regulatory environment to enable our industry to innovate safer and more productive solutions for our customers.”

Roy Lombardi is Chief Executive Officer of Howard Porter Trailers and Steelbro Sidelifter trailers. He is past-Chair of the Commercial Vehicle Industry Association Western Australia and is panel member of WA’s ministerial Heavy Vehicle Advisory Panel.

Daniel Whitehead is President and CEO of Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific, which he has led since 2014. Daniel has been with the Daimler brand for over twenty years including ten years in senior executive roles in China and Hong Kong with representative roles across Asia.