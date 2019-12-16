TWAL boss: We need to keep up momentum

What a year it had been and how quickly did it go? For trucking there is the good, the bad and the ugly but things are improving and we need to look on the bright side and keep up the momentum for positive change.

For our country, what a disastrous start to summer with horrific bushfires and storms to exacerbate the struggle for so many already threatened by the long ongoing drought. My heart goes out to them as we pray for rain and some relief from unrelenting hardship.

But what an outstanding year it has been for Transport Women Australia Limited. So many good things happened in 2019.

We hosted a joint IWD breakfast in Sydney with RFNSW and in conjunction with the ATA, we hosted the opening breakfast at Trucking Australia 2019 and brought the keynote speaker, Ellen Voie to Perth. We continued our Women Driving Transport Careers initiative with our joint venture partners Volvo Group and Wodonga TAFE and project partners, Linfox, Australia Post/Startrack, Alex Fraser/Hanson and Mainfreight. We attended several truck shows to raise awareness of the association and grew our membership substantially throughout the year. We launched our Learning Initiatives Breakfast in Brisbane and Sydney and due to their success will roll them out across other cities in 2020.

We launched our Driving the Difference scholarships with our amazing partner, Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific and awarded scholarships to four very deserving candidates.

We held our second TTA brunch, this time in Hobart and will be repeating the fun in 2020. We held an inaugural pre TMC brunch in Melbourne and we are hoping to make this a permanent part of the TWAL calendar.

We held a competition for a tagline, the winner "Driving the Difference" coming from Margot McKillop of Startrack.

We followed this with the launch of our new logo compliments of Rachel Hesse of Oxford Cold Storage and Sarah Balmer of Balmer Agency.

We have our Creating Connections Mentoring program ready to launch in January 2020.

And last but certainly not least we had our fabulous, fantastic 20th anniversary celebration of Transport Women Australia at the Windsor Hotel in Melbourne in November.

It was an amazing night with lots of friendship and fun. Good food, good company and great music, the recipe for a successful night.

At the Gala dinner, we presented the inaugural Trish Pickering Memorial Award to our Immediate Past Chair and long term Director, Pam McMillan, a truly deserving recipient.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Foundation Business Partners, our sponsors and members, project partners, Big Rigs Magazine and all our supporters for their continuing support in helping TWAL achieve its goals and grow as an industry association.

Merry Christmas to all.