Truely Pink-tastic truck for birthday

PINKTASTIC: The Ross Transport birthday truck will be a regular site on the show and convoy circuit soon. Picture: Grahame Logg

FOR every five year anniversary at Ross Transport in Port Kembla, NSW, the team commits to celebrating with something unique.

For this year’s 45th birthday, it’s all about the TRUELY PINKTASTIC Western Star, a play on the fleet’s popular TRUELY FRANTASTIC charity truck showstopper from 2017.

The signature Western Star 4900 will go on the road as a B-double tautliner combination on the Ross Transport interstate fleet, said company manager True Ross-Sawrey, who is also now a director at Transport Women Australia Limited.

“This truck will be found predominantly in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, but will go anywhere the work takes us,” said True.

“Hella Australia P/L kindly donated driving lights and headlights to us for this truck as well, and the TWAL logo on the back.”

True is proud to have the TWAL logo on the back of the cab.

True said TWAL was still working very hard in the background, even though it had been unable to hold any events due to the pandemic.

“We now have eight directors across four different states who are working on some remarkable projects. We have launched our ‘Creating Connections Mentoring program’ in early 2020 which is off to a kicking start.

“We are in the process of planning our eighth conference “Driving the Difference Conference” which will be held at Mantra Epping from May 28-30, 2021.

“We are currently in the process of planning the release of our second year of ‘Driving the Difference’ scholarships’ with the support of Daimler and when we are able to again, we will go back to Quarterly Learning initiatives in Victoria, NSW and Queensland.

True said that TWAL was also working with Girl Guides and had recently developed a relationship with the ‘Make your Move’ (MYM) program.

It aims to reach students in Year 10 -12 and the disengaged youth across Australia to show them the opportunities available in transport.

True said she was looking forward to the day when both TRUELY FRANTASTIC – named in honour of fleet matriarch, grandmother Frances – and TRUELY PINKTASTIC can be back on the circuits.

“Our aim … is to encourage younger children and women, more specifically, to be enticed to want to learn more about the industry.”