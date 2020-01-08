Trucksmart goes from strength to strength

AFTERMARKET truck parts supplier Trucksmart has big plans for the new year, moving into a new, purpose-built facility that will become an around-the-clock operation.

The company that specialises in genuine Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and MAN parts and provides servicing and repairs is moving into impressive new headquarters just north of Newcastle, in New South Wales, at the junction of the Pacific and New England highways.

Boasting a 1700 square metre footprint, the new $4.5 million site at 8 Canavan Drive, Beresfield, is almost three times bigger than the company's old site and boasts seven full service bays.

The big, new workshops can handle up to 14 trucks at any given time and the main administration area houses a showroom, full spare parts area, offices and meeting rooms. There is also warehousing space for the $2 million stock inventory that is carried at any given time.

Trucksmart MD David Body at the opening of the company's new Beresfield headquarters near Newcastle.

The first sod was turned for the new centre on September 1 and it was officially opened by Trucksmart managing director David Body and Eike Merz, general manager of Diesel Technic (Asia-Pacific) on Friday, December 13.

Speaking at the unveiling of the commemorative plaque, Mr Merz praised the close co-operation between Diesel Technic and Trucksmart.

David Body says the bigger, better and more easily accessible Trucksmart facility will bring an even higher level of service to both existing and future customers.

"We need to meet the needs of the ever-growing transport industry and we see our new premises as a major opportunity to do just that," Mr Body said of the new facility.

"This new site means we can increase the products we supply and with the extra room available to us it gives us more opportunities to move into other product ranges, which we are currently exploring."

Trucksmart specialises in sourcing genuine OEM spare parts globally at the best prices, passing those savings onto consumers, Mr Body happy to boast that "Volvo parts will come in the same blue box" and "an equivalent part will always be a better price".

•Trucksmart Beresfield's workshop hours are currently 7am - 11pm Monday to Friday and 6am - 4pm Saturdays but will become a 24/7 operation from March.