TruckSafe wins national road safety awards

Melissa Weller said TruckSafe uses a rigorous independent audit approach and uses an independent expert panel to approve accreditation applications

TRUCKSAFE has been recognised for its strong safety management culture and proactive approach to fleet safety, winning two national road safety awards.

The Australian Road Safety Foundation has today announced the winners of its National Road Safety Awards, with TruckSafe winning the Corporate Fleet Safety Award and the Founders Award for Outstanding Achievement.

“TruckSafe is an industry-led, business and risk management system improving the safety and professionalism of trucking operators nationwide. There is no other road transport accreditation scheme that is as comprehensive or robust,” TruckSafe chair Ferdie Kroon said.

“These awards are a fantastic acknowledgment of the quality of the TruckSafe accreditation program and the dedication of our TruckSafe members and supporters,” he said.

The Corporate Fleet Safety Award recognised TruckSafe’s proactive approach to fleet safety and its demonstration of a holistic safety management approach, backed by professional development systems and a strong safety management culture.

The Founders Award for Outstanding Achievement is a pinnacle award presented to a category winner for outstanding overall achievement.

Jim Pearson, owner of Jim Pearson Transport has been a member of TruckSafe since 1996.

In today’s announcement, Founder and CEO of the Australian Road Safety Foundation Russell White said that TruckSafe is the only freight industry accreditation scheme that is not just technically and mechanically focused but also considers and addresses human safety factors.

“The TruckSafe system uses a rigorous independent audit approach and uses an independent expert panel to approve accreditation applications, audits and to regularly review the TruckSafe standards,” ATA Safety, Health and Wellbeing Director Melissa Weller said.

“As a member of TruckSafe, you do not pick and choose what areas of accreditation you wish to nominate for, as a business you take on the whole system. That is what makes TruckSafe such a strong system,” she said.

Longstanding member Jim Pearson said his business, Jim Pearson Transport, has been a member of TruckSafe since its establishment in 1996 when the trucking industry united to develop the scheme and improve industry safety.

“The TruckSafe accreditation standards are the basis of our whole quality system,” Mr Pearson said.

“No accreditation scheme is as comprehensive as TruckSafe and I believe that any new or existing trucking business that is serious about running a safe and viable operation should be a member,” he said.

The awards also acknowledged the Deniliquin Driver Safety Program, which has been co-ordinated by Jenny Fellows of TruckSafe member Fellows Bulk Transport for many years, winning the Schools Program Award.