Trucks unable to cross the Nullarbor due to bushfire crisis

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services says Eyre Highway will be closed for at least five days. PHOTO: ABC Goldfields-Esperance

THE NHVR is working with Main Roads Western Australia and local police to support the large number of heavy vehicle operators currently unable to access sections of the Eyre Highway.

The Eyre Highway is set to be closed for several days, which has seen a growing number of heavy and light vehicles unable to cross the Nullarbor.

NHVR Chief Operations Officer Paul Salvati is urging operator to keep up to date with road closures and avoid the Eyre Highway where possible.

"Very hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week, which will see closures remain in place," Mr Salvati said.

"Drivers are asked to avoid the area, ensure they have enough food and water supplies, and avoid using back tracks and unsealed roads to get around road closures.

"We're also asking operators to refer to the Main Roads Travel Map and to not send vehicles out on the road if they're at risk of being stranded.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility, that's why we're urging caution during these extreme conditions."

Both the Queensland Transport Association and the South Australian Road Transport Association requested transport companies do not send vehicles to WA until formal road clearance had been given by Main Roads WA.

Both associations said the only sealed route into WA was via Kununurra in Northern WA.

"If intending to travel to Perth, then going via Kununurra will add an extra 3,700 km to an already long trip. Operators considering this route should also check the weather maps, as it is early wet season and also forecasters are indicating the possibility of a cyclone on the NW coast next week. Operators are strongly cautioned NOT to consider the Great Central Road or Tanami roads as alternative routes."

For updated information on road closures in Western Australia, click HERE.