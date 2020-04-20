TruckIt steps up to keep Australia moving

TruckIt founder Robbie Russell says contactless delivery allows TruckIt transport providers to pick up and drop off a load without ever coming into contact with people.

AUSTRALIAN businesses are embracing technology to keep their freight moving during the coronavirus crisis, with leading freight marketplace TruckIt.net reporting a lift in the use of “contactless delivery”.

Multiple states and territories have announced the closure of their borders, but the freight and logistics industry has been deemed an essential service and is therefore exempt from border closures.

“These are tough times for everybody,” TruckIt founder Robbie Russell said.

“But it is essential we keep goods moving around the country to keep our shops stocked and our businesses moving,” Mr Russell said.

“Spreading those goods around the country, without spreading COVID-19 is critical, which means our providers and their customers need to keep their distance.”

Contactless delivery allows TruckIt transport providers (truckies) to pick up and drop off a load without coming into contact with people.

Adherence to contactless delivery means any touching between customers and drivers is strictly limited.

“A few simple steps and open communication means freight can be picked up and delivered without risking anyone’s health,” Mr Russell said.

“Both customers and providers on the TruckIt platform are encouraged to utilise contactless delivery wherever practically possible.”

TruckIt.net is at the forefront of Australia’s rapidly-growing on-demand freight industry that is becoming an increasingly important part of the overall $100 billion a year freight industry.

The digital marketplace matches people wishing to freight items (cars, furniture, pallets etc) with transport operators that include sole operators with one vehicle up to large multi-vehicle businesses.

Customers list their item on TruckIt.net for free and receive competitive quotes from interested vehicle operators.

The booking, transaction and delivery process is managed directly between the freight owner and the operator.

Since it was first established 2012, TruckIt has taken nearly 500,000 listings with deliveries covering more than 50,000,000 kilometres.

At any one time there is about $1.5 million worth of freight projects posted on the site and available for truckers to quote on.

The freight industry is one of the fastest growing in Australia with the volume of freight carried expected to grow by more than 35 per cent between 2018 and 2040, an increase of 270 billion tonnes (bringing the total volume to just over 1000 billion tonne kilometres), the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) says.