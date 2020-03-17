WARNING: Trucking 'yet to feel full impact' of COVID-19

WHITELINE Transport director Sharon Middleton said the transport industry has not yet felt the full effects of the coronavirus.

When she spoke to Big Rigs, she said the virus had not yet had an impact on the freight side of the business, but procedures were changing in regard to how they approached tasks such as loading and unloading and the added costs of buying equipment to protect staff.

The South Australian-based transport operator said staff were also being flown interstate to help where workers couldn't do their jobs due to quarantines and things like training sessions had to be cancelled.

"So far, freight-wise we haven't been impacted but we know it's only a matter of time," Ms Middleton said.

"We know transport companies on the wharf are being heavily impacted straight away with imports and exports and there's going to be a flow on effect which will affect general freight when they start to run out of stock to move around the country.

"One element of our industry is very busy trying to meet community demand and are working around the clock, but others are at a standstill."

Ms Middleton said she wasn't sure how other businesses could bounce back from this crisis.

"It's not just what's happening now, it's how are we going to recover over the next few months? Let's remember we are still trying to recover from the bushfires and floods. 2020 has just been a savage and unkind year for a lot of people in our community.

"I don't think we've felt the enormity of it yet."

Ms Middleton said other ramifications included sourcing truck parts, AdBlue and fuel.

"Logistically it's going to hurt a lot of people's pockets for sure."

She said the state associations and the Australian Trucking Association needed to be on top of communicating the issues those in the transport industry faced to the government so they could work together on the crisis packages they could deliver to help businesses in trouble.

Find out details about the Australian Government's coronavirus economic package, which includes measures to boost industry investment and safeguard the Australian economy, here.