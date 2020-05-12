Menu
Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon praised truckies efforts.
Trucking industry fantastic amid pandemic, says top cop

12th May 2020 12:06 PM

ONE of Queensland’s top cops has praised the efforts of truck drivers and roadhouses while visiting the western Queensland region.

Assistant police commissioner Mike Condon spoke with the mayors of his regions in Blackall, wanting to get an understanding of how industries were managing the shutdown.

He told the Queensland Country Life that the trucking industry had been “fantastic” and that they understood the “imperativeness of lockdown directives”.

He said they had to find a balance between enabling truck drivers to travel the distances and rest and talked right across all operators to permit them to shower and have a decent meal.

“Some of the designs of the service stations are very old so you might find some where you’ve got to walk through the dining room to get to the toilets,” he told the publication.

“We’ve had to do a bit of education there but in the main I think the operators and businesses are working with us because they don’t want this dreaded virus in their communities.”

