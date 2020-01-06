7 ways truckies are helping help fire ravaged communities

OUR country is burning but truck drivers from all around are coming together with one common goal this week - help as many people as they can during Australia's catastrophic bushfire crisis.

We don't know all of the people who are helping out, but here are just some of the amazing people who have stepped up.

1 - No horse left behind

M & J Peterson Horse Transport are moving horses out of fire zones in Victoria for free of charge

2 - Australia will never stop

Steve Bottrell from Albury Wodonga Taxi Trucks has been super busy for the last three days, donating his trucks, fuel and volunteer drivers.

"(I've been) raising money for feed and farm equipment, collecting donations from pick-up points, going into the Upper Murray areas and delivering relief packs, animal feed and bottled water, moving pallets from RFS to Army and evacuation centres," he said.

"In process now of sourcing fencing repair equipment for the team that's going in as soon as allowed."

3 - The stock must eat

Burrumbuttock Hay Runners have been delivering hay into the fire zones for stock that has no grass left to eat. They took 50 truck loads into two different fire areas.

4 - Keeping locals fed

Bobbins Transport travelled to Cobargo with 22 pallets on board with fresh fruit and vegetables to supply hot meals.

5 - Every bit counts

Truckie Roy Stewart raised enough money in 12 hrs to fill his ute and drive it from Ballarat to Wangaratta.

6 - The cavalry has arrived

Need For Feed Disaster Relief convoy heading from Officer Victoria to Bairnsdale and beyond with 50 plus trucks and cars and trailers

7 - Help comes by the truckload in Australia

Monahan Trucks and Trailers from Mildura were at one of the local supermarkets collecting donations of non perishable items.

If you know of someone who is helping out and is not on our radar, let us know at kate.dodd@bigrigs.com.au.