Trucking history is on display at Lancefield

Give me a home among the gum trees …

Well, not quite. But the surrounds of the Lancefield (Vic) footy ground are sprinkled with lots of trees with lots of foliage, which makes it the perfect place to park up your favourite drive for a couple of days whilst your fellow truck fanatics and the general public wander around for a gander and a yack.

The last time we met Matt Kane was a few years back at Castlemaine which he attended with the well-known ‘Jack Daniels’ Mack SuperLiner. That beast is still in his brother’s business and Matt still hops behind its wheel on a regular basis. “I’m happy driving for him – I don’t want his headaches.”

At Lancefield he turned up with a 1988 Ford LTL which he bought 12 months ago. “It’s an ongoing project. I’ll tidy up as time goes by.”

Matt is the 5th owner, having found the truck in Brisbane via Gum Tree. “It had a CAT in it, which is what I was after. It also runs a 15 speed and importantly, the rear end had been upgraded to airbags, which makes for a more comfortable ride. “I bought it sight unseen. I asked the owner what had become of the sleeper and he still had it. It was refitted before I picked it up”

Unwilling to specify the price, Matt declares the truck was a bargain. He has done up the bottom end with new guards, steps, rims and exhaust. The tanks have been repolished and flares added to the front arches to accommodate the fat drive tyres. He intends to leave the paintwork alone as it shows the truck’s history. That said, it’s in great condition for its age.

Prior to Matt’s ownership the truck was a daily drive, hauling fridge vans around Brissy. Before that it lived in Rockhampton, South Australia and Matt believes it started its working life in the Shepparton area. Ian Clarke, the second owner has been to see the rig recently. “He knew I was coming here so said he’d keep an eye out for it in Big Rigs.”

Here you go, Ian. We’d hate to see you disappointed.

Matt relates that someone threw a brick at the windscreen while he was driving just before the show. “I didn’t see them at 5 AM. A new screen only went in yesterday. Luckily you can find windscreens for them. And it only cost me $260 which is the same price as a Ford territory. Go figure?”

Pete Melick and his '83 Mack SuperLiner – a Series 1 with a Series 2 cab.

This was the truck’s first outing, Matt only having gained a club permit two weeks ago. “It was a damn good reason to join ATHS. I wish I’d done it long ago as they are a great bunch of blokes.”

Matt’s dream is to purchase a Krueger flat-top, load some gear on it and tarp it down. A nice reflection of the era. “Maybe one day.”

Matt’s parting comment in relation to the LTL was that it’s, “Good from afar but far from good.” We beg to disagree.

Martin Davies came from Werribee with his 1986 SAR. Originally with 892 motive power, a 13 speed ‘box and torsion bars, the truck now has a 34-60B CAT, 18 speeds and six-rod suspension “which is really hard on your back. I’ll do something about that one day.”

Originally with a high-rise bunk, the truck has been rolled twice and now sports a low-rise. Martin has had the truck for two years. “All I’ve done really is polish it, put a bull bar on and painted the tanks because I’m too lazy to polish them.”

There is a tank behind the cab marked H2O. I say it’s a shame it’s not beer but Martin doesn’t drink. He could be more sociable from my point of view, haha.

Having driven for 30 odd years, for Greyhound, Kalari Transport and BP, Martin is now the Compliance and Training Officer for CDC Bus lines. “These are people who already have a heavy rigid license. We spent four weeks teaching them how to drive a bus and then hopefully they are good and we keep them. Most of my drivers are 20 or 30 year veterans. We do get truckies as well, and obviously they can drive. But often they are not au-fait with the cashier and public relations side of the bus business.”

The back of the cab bears a couple of names of friends who have passed. “They drove the old girl before the moved on. You should have seen the smiles on their faces. I can see the back of the truck becoming a memorial. I’ve got a spot on there for you, Kermie.”

Not in the near future I hope.

Hardworking President of ATHS, Roscoe.

Pete Melick has a 1983, Series 1 Mack Super Liner, and ain’t they a great looking rig! Pete’s looks even better in the cream and grey livery he chose for it.

“I’ve had the truck about eight years now. I’ve got to put a plug in for Pete Clapton at Sherwood Restorations. He is a one-man band at Castlemaine and is an out-and-out genius. If it wasn’t for Pete we never would have finished it. It’s been stripped right back to the chassis – originally it was terrible. I basically bought the motor – which I just recently did a liner on and that was $20,000 gone. But it’s going really well right now. Chris Price out of Broadford has done a lot of work on it as well and I do all the in-between stuff.

“It’s got a Series 2 cab on it, which sits a bit higher but I think looks the goods. The original can was stuffed.”

Lizard and Whiskers reliving old times.

At this point Pete admits that he works for the government. Before readers crack it with him, he points out that, “I used to drive all sorts. I did a lot of overseas work, you know those old bus trips that used to go from London to Kathmandu – 16 weeks one way, turn around and go all the way back. I drove trucks as well and worked Africa, South America and Asia. I used to carry two machetes under the seat. That’s all you could do. Most of the time you’d run away.”

Pete also has a Flintstone and a B 61. Pete’s truck will be at the Mack muster so make sure you go and have a gander at it. This is a nice piece of machinery.

Truck shows are the heart and soul of the trucking industry and Lancefield’s annual event is right up there with them. No competition, no prizes – just a hell of a lot of fun.