Trucking future in safe hands

ALTHOUGH Maarten Bramwell is also known as “Junior” he has already had extensive experience as a truck driver having been behind the wheel of many different models.

The 29-year-old Townsville-based Maarten drives a Mack Superliner for Lowes Petroleum Services.

“I have been with Lowes since this last October and before I drove trucks when I served in the Australian military for eight years, then after that at a central Queensland mine,” Maarten said.

Originally from Rutherglen in north-east Victoria, Maartin joined the Defence Force at age 18 and first-served at Townsville’s Lavarack Barracks, later at RAAF Base Amberley.

“I drove Unimogs, Macks, S-line, and Kenworth trucks and gained my heavy vehicle license before getting out of the Army in June 2016,” he said

After that Maarten was in Melbourne driving Mack Titans, granites and delivering fuel to metropolitan and regional areas.

“Later I hauled emulsion for Downer driving an International Eagle B double combination,” he said

In 2019, Maarten started working in a mine out in Dysart in CQ driving big Cat 798, 793D and 793F trucks.

Then last October he moved to Townsville, starting with Lowes and loves the job.

“I deliver to Cloncurry, Mount Isa and out west to Longreach and Blackall,” he said.

Maarten has driven in every Aussie state other than Western Australia and used to like stopping at Nindigully pub and Moonie Crossroads Hotel.

“They all served up a great feed,” he said

During his career Maarten has driven along some bad roads and I asked him to nominate the worst.

“It would have to be between Aramac and Barcaldine,” he said.

Maarten estimates only between five and 10 percent of truckies he comes across are younger than 30.

“Most of them are middle aged or a bit older and it is good that companies give us younger fellers a go. I think there generally is a young people mentality with some and the insurance premiums are high as well,” he said.

Outside work Maarten likes hunting in his spare time.

As for the coronavirus pandemics crisis, Maarten said he had heard a lot of people talking about it.

I left Maarten confident that with young blood like him coming through the ranks the industry was in good hands moving forward.